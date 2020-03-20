CDC guidelines stressed as parks remain open

FORT PAYNE — As Fort Payne’s parks remain open amid growing concerns for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Fort Payne Parks and Recreation advised residents to employ health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while using park facilities.
“We are continuously reassessing the current situation. While we miss our members, we have their best interests in mind when making decisions,” Parks director Robin Brothers told The Times-Journal.
Parks and recreation staff continued working this week to sanitize the recreation center and golf club.
Brothers said the parks department has been reaching out to parks and recreation professionals across the country to learn how to continue providing recreation for residents during this unprecedented time.
The parks department is asking those using park facilities to wash their hands before and after using any playground equipment and outdoor fitness equipment.
All scheduled recreation activities are suspended until at least April 6, when the health situation will be reassessed.
For the most recent updates regarding Fort Payne parks, follow Fort Payne Parks and Recreation on Facebook and Twitter.
“Social media is providing us the opportunity to continue to serve our members and community,” Brothers said. “We will be posting activities, games, contests, fitness tips and more. Social media is allowing us to jump into the world of virtual programming.”
