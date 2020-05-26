The Alabama Primary Health Care Association announces its weekly popup COVID-19 testing sites for the week of May 23-29, 2020. Screening and related testing is being conducted by community health centers at the following locations and dates in DeKalb County and the surrounding areas:

Central North Alabama Health Services:

Madison and

Limestone Counties

• Huntsville Family Health Center

751 Pleasant Row, Huntsville, AL 35816

Phone: 256-533-6311

• New Market Clinic

110 Clinic Street, New Market, AL 35761

Phone: 256-379-2101

• Athens Family Health Center

1005 W. Market Street, Suite B, Athens, AL 35611

Phone: 256-230-3061

• Toney Family Health Center

8028 Highway 53, Toney, AL 35773

Phone: 256-851-8804

Northeast Alabama Health Services:

Jackson and DeKalb

Counties

• North Sand Mountain Health Care

29810 Alabama Highway 71, Bryant, AL 35958

Phone: 256-597-4114

• Woodville Health Center

13624 County Road 8, Woodville, AL 35776

Phone: 256-776-5615

• Scottsboro Health Center

70 Freedom Drive, Scottsboro, AL 35769

Phone: 256-574-5508

• Skyline Health Center

21680 Alabama Highway 79, Scottsboro, AL 35768

Phone: 256-587-3050

• Section Health Center

60 Main Street North, Section, AL 35771

Phone: 256-228-3471

• Fyffe Health Center

34617 Alabama Highway 75, Fyffe, AL 35971

Phone: 256-623-5242

• Fort Payne Health Center

3840 Gault Avenue North, Fort Payne, AL 35967

Phone: 256-844-4975

• Mobile Unit available for remote testing

Quality of Life Health Services: Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Cleburne, Cullman, Etowah, Macon, Russell, and Talladega Counties

• Quality of Life Health Complex

1411 Piedmont Cutoff, Gadsden, AL 35903

Phone: 256-492-0131

• Anniston Quality Health Care

1316 Noble Street, Anniston, AL, 36201

Phone: 256-236-0221

• Tuskegee Quality Health Care

1201 Notasulga Road, Tuskegee, AL 36083

Phone: 334-727-7211

• Roberta O. Watts Medical Center

1020 Tuscaloosa Ave., Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: 256-546-4606

• Cullman Quality Health Care

2016 Main Avenue Southwest, Cullman, AL 35055

Phone: 256-775-0230

• Cleburne Quality Health Care

64 Giles Street, Heflin, AL 36264

Phone: 256-463-2021

• W.T. Scruggs Medical Center

4350 Cleveland Avenue, Walnut Grove, AL 35990

Phone: 205-589-6361

• Cherokee Quality Health Care

4055 Highway 9, Suite F, Cedar Bluff, AL 35959

Phone: 256-779-6057

• Chambers Quality Health Care

404 9th Avenue SW, Lafayette, AL 36862

Phone: 334-864-8659

• Talladega Quality Health Care

110 Spring Street North, Talladega, AL 35160

Phone: 256-315-1697

• Calhoun Quality Health Care

601 Leighton Avenue, Anniston, AL 36201

Phone: 256-741-9455

• Susie E. Allen Health Center

1502 11th Avenue, Phenix City, AL 36867

Phone: 334-560-5393

Thrive Alabama:

Madison County

• Thrive Alabama

600 St. Clair Avenue SW, Building 3, Huntsville, AL 35801

Phone: 256-536-4700 (Drive Up Testing)

The Alabama Primary Health Care Association is the professional association representing the operational, clinical, and financial interests of community health centers. Health centers are the cornerstone of Alabama’s primary care system and represent the largest group of primary care providers serving over 350,000 medically under served patients annually across 150 community locations. To learn more about APHCA, please visit www.alphca.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.