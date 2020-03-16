Dr. Brian Harris, state health officer, said Monday morning the state’s number of coronavirus cases remains at 22.
The greatest number of cases - 12 - is in Jefferson County.
“That’s not surprising given the population of Jefferson County,” he said, adding that most of the testing in the state has taken place in that county.
The current number of cases include:
• Jefferson County – 12 cases
• Tuscaloosa County – 3 cases
• Shelby County – 2 cases
• Baldwin County – 1 case
• Elmore County – 1 case
• Lee County – 1 case
• Limestone County – 1 case
• Montgomery County – 1 case
The positive case from Lee County involves a healthcare worker from East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. You can read more on the case here.
There have been no deaths in Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.