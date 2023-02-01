A new, more challenging curriculum is soon to be implemented at Fort Payne Middle School, which plans to partner with A+ College Ready, a grant-funded teacher training and incentive program with a proven track record of improving standardized test scores.
“The biggest problem with education in Alabama is not funding, it’s that we don’t believe in what our children can achieve,” said Tammy Dunn, vice president of academic affairs for A+ College Ready, which is funded with grants from the A+ Education Partnership and the Alabama Department of Education.
The Middle School Training and Incentive Program is an adaptation of A+ College Ready’s traditional advanced placement (AP) training and incentive program for high schools.
“We will provide the training and all the resources that teachers need to be successful,” Dunn told the Fort Payne Board of Education during a presentation at its regular January meeting last week. “The school will receive a rigorous curricula fully-aligned to the Alabama Courses of Study and the College Board’s AP requirements, along with teacher and student incentives, supplies and other ongoing support.”
According to FPMS Principal Shane Byrd, once the partnership is finalized, teachers in sixth, seventh and eighth grades will adopt the A+ College Ready curriculum beginning next school year. Teachers will travel to Birmingham for a four-day intensive training seminar each summer as well as one additional fall training day. They will have ongoing access to training and resources via the A+ College Ready website.
“This is a company completely made up of teachers, and we use a curriculum developed by teachers for teachers, Dunn explained.
She said the program is fully funded, so the only financial commitment from the school is to pay for travel and lodging expenses for teachers to go to the in-person training sessions.
A+ College Ready utilizes six elements to prepare schools, teachers and students for success, including: 1) prioritizing equity so every student can succeed, 2) providing intensive support and year-round high-quality training, 3) every classroom receives the necessary equipment, materials and supplies, 4) students are supported with study sessions and mock exams, 5) a structure for teachers to evaluate and sustain their growth and 6) students, teachers and administrators are rewarded with incentives, such as $50 gift cards, for meeting each growth or achievement goal.
A+ College Ready’s record of success includes helping Alabama schools achieve the highest national AP score growth from 2009 to 2017. In 2022, Alabama saw the highest number of students of color earning qualifying scores on AP exams ever.
Since 2009, there has been a 174% increase in qualifying scores in AP exams and a 259% increase in low-income students taking one or more AP exams since 2010. Among middle schools participating in the program, there has been a 96% increase in students meeting the college readiness benchmark in math.
