Baine announces candidacy for mayor of Fort Payne

Longtime community volunteer, Brian Baine, has formally announced his candidacy for Mayor of Fort Payne. Baine, currently serving as President of the Fort Payne City Council said, “After careful thought and prayer with family and friends, I would like to announce that I will be running for Mayor of Fort Payne in the upcoming election.” Fort Payne city elections will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Baine believes that he is uniquely qualified for the position as he has served the Fort Payne community for many years. “Throughout my many years of volunteer service, I have learned that bringing people together for a common goal is vital to the success of a community.” Over the last 20 years, Baine has served with the Fort Payne Optimist Club, Race to Embrace, Relay for Life, DeKalb County Tourism Board, Fort Payne Main Street Board, Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Board, Leadership DeKalb, DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Board, United Givers Fund Board, Fort Payne Improvement Authority Board and DC Gas Board. He and his fiancé, Jackie, are also dedicated members of Fort Payne Church of God.
If elected, Baine’s main goal would be to form some type of small business task force to help look at ways of helping small businesses. There are things in place to help maintain and recruit large businesses but not so much the small businesses. The task force would look at the city’s tax laws, zoning and code enforcement, and business licensing laws to find ways for small businesses to thrive.
“As Mayor, my main priority would be to serve the citizens of Fort Payne with honesty and respect. I feel that too many elected officials have forgotten that they work FOR the people, not the other way around. As I have done with my volunteer service for many years, I would approach each day as your mayor with the goal of working as hard as I can, for as long as I can, FOR the people of this town that I love so much.”
Baine added that he would have a “Campaign Kickoff Celebration” later in the spring.
