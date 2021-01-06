Capitol Building breached by rioters in Washington, D.C.

Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. High 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.