Capitol Building breached by rioters in Washington, D.C.

A large crowd of rioters broke into the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. this afternoon as Congress convened to certify the Electoral College votes from the Nov 3. presidential election.
The building was placed on lockdown and Congress halted proceedings. Members evacuated until the building is cleared.
Since the building was breached, President-elect Joe Biden called on President Donald J. Trump to condemn the actions of the protestors. Just after 3 p.m., the President released a one-minute video asking protestors to leave the Capitol Building peacefully, saying, "Go home. We love you. You are very special."
National news outlets have reported an improvised explosive device was found on the Capitol grounds and a woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest.
As of 4 p.m., crowds continued to grow outside the Capitol. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has placed a citywide curfew 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.
