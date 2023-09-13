Non-perishable entries have earlier deadline this year
The DeKalb County VFW Agricultural Fair returns later this month, with more of a full-fledged fair experience than locals have had since the COVID pandemic.
This 68th county fair is Sept. 25-30, and Assistant Fair Chairman Eric Dudash, of DeKalb County VFW Post 3128, said this year will mark the return of exhibits to the fair.
During the years of COVID-19 precautions, exhibits were curtailed or cancelled altogether.
This year exhibits are back and VFW members hope the large crowds the fair is known for – as many as 60,000 people attending – will be back also. Dudash promises “a true county fair.”
For the first time, those submitting exhibits will be required to bring in non-perishable exhibits – handicrafts, artwork, etc. – earlier than usual.
Non-perishable exhibits must be brought to the fairgrounds during the following dates and hours, with no exceptions:
8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 16
8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 17
Non-perishable entries include Divisions 14-25: art, photography, needlework, quilts, handicrafts, and Lego blocks.
Entry dates for perishable items are:
8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 23
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24
Perishables include Divisions 9-13 – canned foods, baking and candy making -- and Division 26, flower show.
Divisions 1-7 include all educational booths for competition (schools, clubs, etc.)
Entry dates are Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sept. 21- 23, 2023 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. All booths must be completed by 3 p.m. Sept. 24.
The theme for this year’s fair is “My Home’s in Alabama,” fitting for the year the June Jam returned to Fort Payne and debuted the fairgrounds as its new venue.
Bruce’s Foodland is the headline sponsor for this year’s fair. “They help us get this off the ground,” Dudash said, and they sponsor the first hour of the fair.
Thanks to Eric Bruce’s Foodland, there is Power Hour at the fair – free admission for the first hour of fair with free rides. “They are paying for all of that.”
A number of local businesses will have booths at the fair, something Dudash said is a great way to get exposure. “A lot of businesses may be off on a side street,” but people can see them and what they have to offer at a booth at the county fair.
“We have about 80 vendors inside and out, and we’re always looking for vendors,” he said.
The fair will open at 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Kissell Entertainment will operate the midway’s rides and games. Tickets will be $1.50-plus tax each, or 22 tickets for $30-plus tax.
Admission for the fair is $5 for those six years of age or older. Children under six get in free when accompanied by an adult. Fairground parking is $5. Free admission passes will be collected at the gate.
“The fair is what keeps our lights on,” Dudash said. “It is a way for us to bring the community together.”
For more information visit DeKalbVFWFair.com website.
Fair Specials
Monday
Bruce’s Foodland Plus NIGHT
Gates open: 5 p.m.
5–6 PM — Free Admission & All Rides,
First hour only
Sponsored by Bruce’s Foodland Plus
6 p.m.–Close Gate Admission: $5 - Under 6 Free
Tickets only
Youth Lamb Show 6 p.m.
Entertainment 7p.m., Entertainment Area,
Ronnie Osborn / Still Kickin’
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Gates open at 6 p.m., admission $5; under 6 free
$25-plus tax armbands; ride 5 p.m.-closing
7 p.m. at the entertainment area
WQSB Night Country Music by Country Case
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Gates open 5 p.m., admission $5; under 6 free
$2 night – all rides $2-plus tax, 5 p.m-closing
Dairy goat show 5 p.m.
6 p.m. at the entertainment area
Southern Gospel Night presented by The Fortner Brothers 4 Christ
Thursday, Sept. 28
Gates open 5 p.m., admission $5; under 6 free
Buy one, get one armbands $30-plus tax
(Both people must be present when purchased; 5 p.m. until midway closes)
BOER and meat goat show 5 p.m.
6 p.m. entertainment
Chris Roberts School of Music and FPHS Guitar class
Friday, Sept. 29
Gates open 5 p.m., admission $5; under 6 free
Fun Night Tickets only 5 p.m. until close
Great rides on the midway
Horse and Mule show 6:30 p.m.
6 p.m. at the entertainment area
The Pickin Post presents Crossroad – country music
Saturday, Sept. 30
Gates open 10 a.m.
10 a.m.-3 p.m. ‘Kid’s Day’ armbands $30-plus tax
Kids’ and Teachers’ Day – kids and teacher admitted free
Fun Time 3 p.m.-close Tickets only
Gate admission $5; under 6 free
4-H Chick Chain 11 a.m. – Auction 3 p.m.
Boon Hill Gallery (Chainsaw Carving) 1 p.m,
Open beef show 5 p.m.
5:30 at the entertainment area
33rd Annual DeKalb County VFW Agricultural Fair Gospel Singing
Featuring The Sharps and Gold City
