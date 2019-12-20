Fort Payne's indoor track and field meet results

Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 06:45:16 AM Sunset: 04:36:14 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: E @ 6mph UV Index: 1 Low

Saturday Night

Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.