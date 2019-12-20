Fort Payne's indoor track and field meet results

Here are the results from Fort Payne's participation in Thursday's indoor track and field meet in Birmingham:
Girls
- Maggie Groat was first in the 60-meter hurdles and first in the high jump
- Arianna Johnson placed first in the triple jump
- Jordan Strogav finished first in the pole vault and fifth in the high jump
- Fort Payne placed first in the 4x200-meter relay
- Lennon Ibsen was second in the triple jump and second in the pole vault
- Teshyia Williams placed second in the shot put
- Anahi Barboza finished third in the 800-meter run and third in the 1600-meter run
- Madison Hill was third in the 60-meter hurdles
- Andrea Bailey placed fourth in the long jump and fifth in the 60-meter dash
Boys
- Ben Anderson placed first in the 1600-meter run
- Carter Pinholster was first in the 60-meter hurdles
- Ashton Brown finished third in the 60-meter hurdles and fourth in the 60-meter dash
- Fort Payne placed third in the 4x200-meter relay
