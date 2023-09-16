The State Lands Di- vision of the Alabama Department of Conserva- tion and Natural Resourc- es (ADCNR) announces the youth deer and duck hunt schedules for the
M. Barnett Lawley Forever Wild Field Trial Area (FWFTA) in Hale County. The hunts will
take place late November 2023 through January 2024. Registration opens September 18 and runs until November 1. Hunt- ers will be selected via
ers become responsible stewards of our natural resources,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR Commissioner and Chair- man of the Forever Wild Board of Trustees. “I am thrilled that we will have an opportunity again this year to introduce youth to the great deer and duck hunting on this Forever Wild property.”
a computerized, random drawing after registration closes.
“Youth hunts like these create great bonding experiences for families and help young hunt-
Youth Deer Hunt Dates
Nov. 22, 29
Dec. 9, 13, 16
Jan. 3, 10, 17, 20, 24
Youth Duck Hunt Dates
Dec. 9, 16
Jan.3, 10, 20, 24
To register for a hunt,
visit https://publichunts. dcnr.alabama.gov/Public/ AvailableHunts during the registration period listed above.
Registration for the FWFTA youth hunts is only available to parents or adults who are at least 21 years old and have a Conservation ID number. A hunting license is not required at the time of registration. However, if selected during the ran- dom draw, you must have a valid hunting license to accept the hunt permit. If selected for a hunt, you will receive an email re- questing that you validate/ accept the permit. Once the permit is accepted, you will receive an email with the hunt details.
