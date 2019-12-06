Alabama 68 to close at railroad Dec. 11

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that a contractor for Norfolk Southern will work on the railroad on Alabama 68 near U.S. 11 in Collinsville on Wednesday, Dec. 11, weather permitting.
Alabama 68 will be closed at the railroad beginning around 8 a.m. Work is anticipated to be complete before 3 p.m.
The official detour route, which must be used by heavy truck traffic, is Alabama 273 in Leesburg to Alabama 35 at Blanche, to U.S. 11 in Fort Payne and vice versa. Signs will be posted to warn motorists about the closure and advise them of the detour.
