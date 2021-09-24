Families can apply for Toys for Tots assistance starting Oct. 1

The DeKalb County Department of Human Resources will accept applications from families for the Marine Toys for Tots program’s 2021 campaign through the month of October.
The local Toys for Tots volunteers provided new toys to 1,249 DeKalb County children on Christmas morning of last year. In the last 10 years, the 100% volunteer-led program has served nearly 7,500 children in the area. The local DHR office has now offered its services to the volunteers’ efforts for five years.
From Oct. 1 to Oct. 29, families can apply for assistance Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the DHR office located at 2301 Briarwood Ave S, Fort Payne.
They accept no applications after October, except in case of a crisis, such as a house fire, job loss, natural disaster or catastrophic illness, and these are considered on a case-by-case basis.
Applications ask for general information such as name, address and the number of children in the home under 18 years, along with their age, gender, sizes for certain clothing, diapers, skates or bikes and what types of toys the children are interested in receiving. Instructions are also included regarding the toy distribution days in December and the proper procedures for pick up.
When applying, provide documentation that:
• You live in DeKalb County, AL.
• The children you are claiming are your children or that you have legal guardianship or custody of them.
• A statement of need from you.
Volunteers encourage participants to read application instructions and follow them, and write so your information is easily read. If you are approved by the DHR, make sure you save the sheet of paper they give to you with toy distribution dates, times and location. You will need this, and your photo ID, to pick up toys, if approved.
For more information about the Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County or to donate, visit http://fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org
Donations are accepted year-round, and checks should be made out to “Toys for Tots” and should be mailed to:
Marine Toys for Tots Coordinator,
PO Box 681516,
Fort Payne, AL, 35968.
Online donations are also accepted under the feature, “Donate Local”.
Fundraiser ideas are always welcome, and citizens, churches, stores, employee groups, clubs and organizations can request to host a fundraiser.
A fundraiser and toy drive will be held this Saturday at the Dogtown Crossroads from 8 a.m. until noon. Toys must be new and unwrapped. Future events can be found on their website listed above.
