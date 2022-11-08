Panel discusses reasons why Alabama should expand Medicaid

Many Alabamians face grave uncertainty when it comes to health care. That’s especially true in DeKalb County, where 9,080 adults are uninsured, according to U.S. Census data. The Cover Alabama coalition hosted a Saturday health fair and health care panel in Fort Payne to help provide residents in northeast Alabama with access to health services and information.
A panel discussion highlighted the more than 220,000 Alabamians who fall into a “coverage gap” – earning too much money to qualify for Medicaid but ineligible to qualify for savings on a Marketplace health insurance plan or for income-based Medicaid.
“One out of every five people you see walking around you does not have health insurance,” said panel moderator Robyn Hyden of Alabama Arise. “The poor already have Medicaid. The insured already have insurance. The rich don’t need it. The working poor are the people we are hurting by not expanding Medicaid coverage.”
The impacts go beyond the suffering of the uninsured themselves with ripple effects causing major disruptions across the rest of society.
"The greatest percentage of occupations that would benefit from expansion of Medicaid is food service. People who work in restaurants don’t usually get benefits. They are the working poor. If you’ve been to a restaurant of any kind lately, it’s a whole different service than it used to be because they can’t keep people," said Jennifer Maddox of the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama. "Our workforce is so challenged right now. Unemployment is so low and we have this growing need."
Everyone else is also impacted when the uninsured do not get preventive care and their condition worsens to the point where they show up at an emergency room, where they cannot be turned away due to an inability to pay. The medical providers end up with expenses they won't be reimbursed for, placing a tremendous strain on the resources of hospitals and a burden on other patients who are insured. Panelists also pointed out everyone is affected if an uninsured person does not get treatment due to a lack of affordabiity and they continue to be out amongst the rest of the population, potentially spreading a contagious disease to countless others unnecessarily.
To understand the problem, it is helpful to have some background...
Medicaid is a federal healthcare program administered by the states, which must meet minimum service levels and expenditures. The program varies from state to state. It serves low-income people of every age. Patients usually pay no part of costs for covered medical expenses, but a small co-payment is sometimes required.
The Affordable Care Act, passed in 2010, required states to expand Medicaid coverage to all adults up to 138% of the federal poverty level with the federal government assuming 100% of the expansion population. However, the Supreme Court struck down the Medicaid mandate in 2012 and states have had the option to expand Medicaid but are not required to do so.
To date, 38 states have expanded Medicaid with none reversing that decision. Alabama is one of 12 states which have chosen not to expand Medicaid, thus denying themselves of the enhanced federal match rate covering 90% costs.
Lawmakers have attributed their reluctance to the state being required to cover that remaining 10% portion of the total cost, which they aren’t sure Alabama can afford to maintain over time. However, the panelists pointed out that so much of the problem lies in inefficient practices resulting from government being the only resource left once private providers bail out.
Panelists at the health fair repeatedly referred a study conducted at the request of Gov. Kay Ivey by Ryan Hankins of the Public Research Council of Alabama (PARCA) and the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Jacksonville State University. The study is available to view at https://parcalabama.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Economic-Analysis-of-Alabama-Medicaid-Expansion.pdf.
The study found that by expanding Medicaid, Alabama could:
- increase Medicaid enrollment by as many as 283,636 people and reduce the state’s uninsured rate by 43%.
- cost an average of $225.4 million above current Medicaid expenditures over the next six years.
- yield estimated average annual savings of $397.8 million over those same six years -- more than enough to cover projected costs.
- create an average of 20,083 new jobs per year over the next six years
- have an estimated average economic impact of $1.89 billion per year over the next six years.
It would also be a life-line to hospitals. Even before the pandemic, an estimated 30 Alabama hospitals were at risk of closure.
“Can you imagine not having a hospital in DeKalb County?” asked Jennifer Maddox of the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama.
“Our rural hospitals are closing at an alarming rate. We are losing them every year because they are the last place for people who are uninsured to go. There’s a mandate that they have to serve everyone and can’t turn them away. They’re providing billions of dollars in un-reimbursed care that they can’t get back because these people are poor. And they are buckling under the weight of it. By expanding Medicaid, we can help our local hospitals survive what’s happening in the tsunami of hospital closures.”
Agencies like CED Mental Health also cannot deny anyone treatment, but under this strain with as many as 50% of clients lacking coverage, the quality of care is affected when staff reach out to find providers willing to help low income people at a reduced cost or must settle for substituting a treatment that is less effective due to cost.
“The uncompensated costs for treatment are significant,” Maddox said. “So significant that it’s scary.”
Sarah Gilreath, CRNP with CED Mental Health and Fort Payne Pediatrics, noted that when the uninsured use hospital emergency rooms, which are very costly to operate, it creates a burden for the whole community as well as the hospital.
“There’s also an impact on businesses when employees become too sick to be available to work. If you cannot afford treatment for a condition but remain out in the community, you may unknowingly spread contagious diseases and affect a lot of other people,” she said.
Karen Hillis, CRNP with Northeast Alabama Health Services, searches for ways to close this coverage gap. She said that people, when referred to specialists for expensive treatments, often choose not to go because they simply can’t afford to pay for the care they need.
Gilreath said it is tragic for someone to go through watching a family member suffer and die from something that is preventable.
“One of my biggest challenges as a provider is trying to choose treatments that are safe and effective to treat their symptoms that they also can afford. That is a stark reality for some of the clients I see,” she said.
“One client had recently been hospitalized and been put on good medication but they did not have insurance and out-of-pocket, the medication would have been about $250 a month. Most people cannot afford that. No matter how good the medication is. What a travesty and a horrible situation to be in, to have to choose between a treatment that will directly improve your quality of life and eating or paying your bills. If you are on medications and really struggling to afford them, you’re not going to get that prescription filled or take them the way that you should. Ultimately, you’re going to not receive that quality of care to remain stable and end up needing hospitalized.”
The escalating costs of aggressively treating diseases and conditions in advanced stages shifts the cost burden to the community.
“Someone who is constantly getting sick and needing hospitalized, their long-term outcomes are going to be poor,” Gilreath said. “It’s going to affect their relationships with family. They’re going to lose their jobs. There’s this whole cornucopia of things that not having care impacts their quality of life and the community. We can do better and we must do better."
Although it's easy to get overwhelmed by statistics, for her it's all too human on the front lines.
“I think about the single mom out there being forced to choose between eating and getting treatment,” Gilreath said. "People assume we have all of these great programs now so no one goes hungry. Not true. Almost every week, I hear stories about tough choices that people are having to make in this day and age. If we can remove those tough decisions, we need to do it.”
Maddox said grant money could be better spent giving providers new tools and resources instead of helping to off-set the costs of unreimbursed care.
Alabama Medicaid has among the strictest eligibility requirements in the nation with qualification based on the federal poverty line. Recipients must meet one or more of the following:
- Under the age of 19
- Caretaker, with extremely low income, of someone under the age of 197
- Pregnant
- Adult aged 65 or over who cannot afford to pay Medicare premium
- Legally blind
- Disabled
- In a nursing home
“We are denying the working poor of health care,” she said. “The people that are not getting health care are not just the people who are working but do not make enough money. They are incentivized not to work so they can have lower income to qualify.”
Maddox shared the story of a woman who developed cancer but did not qualify for Medicaid until she became too sick to work. By then, it was too late to save her life.
“That’s a lot of money spent to treat late stage cancer when she could have been helped sooner and prevented her disease from advancing that far,” Maddox said. “By the time she became eligible for Medicaid, the treatment costs were profound.”
Businesses are also impacted when employees are forced to leave the workforce to become caregivers for a sick family member.
“People can’t work if they have to take care of their parents, but then they lose their employer-based health care plan. Or Mom or dad may end up in an assisted living, which is not very viable."
CED Mental Health Director Sheila Hurley said treatment also involves lab testing.
She acknowledged that local legislators like House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, are becoming champions of funding mental health initiatives to address individual student conflicts in the state's public schools before they escalate into shocking headlines about violent outbursts on campus.
Earlier this year, Ledbetter addressed the issue of Medicaid expansion while speaking to the Alabama Press Association. At that time, new prohibitions on abortion had just been put into effect, legally compelling Alabama women to carry unwanted pregnancies to full term -- some of whom are now reliant upon Medicaid to help pay for their hospital bills and the treatment of resulting children.
Ledbetter said, "If you look at what we’ve been paying into our Medicaid numbers, we’ve increased that budget by $170 [million] over three years. Do I think there are opportunities to look at better health care in our state? I do. I’ve met with the CEOs of St. Vincent’s and some other major hospitals in our state to have that conversation. I don’t know that a broad expansion of Medicaid is the responsible thing to do. We need to look and see where we need to help our facilities to make sure they get help with the problems they’ve had over the last couple of years.”
At Saturday's event in Fort Payne, Hurley encouraged citizens to share their desire to see Medicaid expanded with the local legislative delegation, which also includes Dist. 8 State Sen. Steve Livingston, R-Scottsboro, Dist. 10 State Sen. Andrew Jones, R-Centre, and Dist. 39 State Rep. Ginny Shaver, R-Leesburg.
“We need to talk to [lawmakers] and help them understand how services are connected and we aren’t hearing these horror stories of people receiving no care and then something tragic happens because we couldn’t get the basics we should provide to a person. Hospital closures are real and are happening everywhere. We desperately need our rural hospitals,” Hurley said.
“This is America. Every person in this country should have access to basic care,” Maddox said. “We have to say this is important. Be proactive and talk to your legislators. Let them know that this study was done at the request of the governor to investigate the impact of expanding Medicaid. It shows we can do it and we should do it.”
Maddox said the issue affects everyone because anyone could be one day away from losing their health care coverage.
“Tomorrow, a family member could need you to become their caregiver. If you have to do that, you can’t work a regular job and will Iose your insurance coverage through work.”
Gov. Ivey could change the structure of Medicaid in Alabama without legislative action but she feels that they need to back her doing so.
“We need all of our lawmakers who pass budgets to know that this is affordable and we can do it,” Hyden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.