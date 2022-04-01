Bill passes to cap cost of insulin

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday voted to pass legislation to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month, which would significantly reduce the out-of-pocket cost for more than 7 million Americans with diabetes.
H.R. 6833, also known as the Affordable Insulin Now Act bill passed on a mostly party-line vote, 232-193, with 12 Republican members joining their Democratic colleagues in support. Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, voted against it.
The bill was authored by Reps. Angie Craig, D-Minn., Lucy McBath, D-Ga., and Dan Kildee, D-Mich.
Under the Affordable Insulin Now Act, Medicare beneficiaries would pay no more than $35 for each 30-day insulin prescription. Cost-sharing for beneficiaries in private plans would be limited to the lesser of eight $35 or 25% of the health plan’s negotiated price for a 30-day prescription.
According to the most recent reports, the price of insulin in the U.S. has more than doubled since 2012, with manufacturing costing less than $10 a vial. As newer forms are introduced, the price has climbed.
Due to the high cost, it’s been reported that many diabetic patients have resorted to extreme measures including rationing insulin, traveling out of the country to acquire their medication, or obtaining it through online resources.
Per the 2020 Kaiser Family Foundation report, the current costs for insulin for patients can range from $334 to $1,000 a month.
In DeKalb County, SeniorRx Coordinator DiAnne Callahan provides aid to clients acquiring name-brand prescription drugs at an affordable cost.
The program last year helped 260 residents obtain 831 prescriptions and saved them more than $2.1 million.
For more information or to set up an appointment, call 256-845-8590 and ask to speak with Callahan or leave a voicemail with your name, number and a brief message with what you need assistance with.
For regular updates, follow DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging on Facebook @DeKalbCoA.
The legislation aims to take effect in 2023, but its fate in the U.S. Senate remains unclear.
According to the American Diabetes Association, numerous states and the District of Columbia have already passed legislation to cap copayment on insulin, devices or diabetes supplies.
For a look at the bill, visit www.congress.gov and search H.R.6833 - Affordable Insulin Now Act.
The Fort Payne Council on Aging is located at 600 Tyler Ave. SE Fort Payne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.