Don't miss your opportunity to be counted

Alabamians have less than two weeks to complete the 2020 Census, and maximum participation is critical for the state's future.
As of Sept. 17, Alabama has currently ranked in last place in the Census response rate compared to every other state in the U.S.
Leading the pack is Idaho, West Virginia and Hawaii. On the opposite end is Mississippi, Montana and Alabama.
In efforts to target all rural areas throughout the state, the governor’s office involved all Alabama community college systems to target their coverage areas.
Northeast Alabama Community College Director of Institutional Planning and Assessment Brad Dudley was tasked with heading the NACC initiative last spring by NACC President David Campbell.
“There are 24 community colleges in the state and NACC’s two main service areas would be DeKalb and Jackson County,” said Dudley.
With officials from every community college represented in Montgomery, an initiative was kicked off and plans were made. However, Dudley said the COVID-19 pandemic hit and restricted everyone to conducting everything online, through video or phone.
As a partner in the initiative to assure everyone is counted, NACC has reached out to several media outlets and reminded its students and encouraged them to complete their Census.
“For me, it has been a learning experience. I didn’t realize how important the Census was and the amount of funding for programs that impact our communities,” said Dudley.
He said compared to where Alabama was 10 years ago, the numbers look better across the state. However, the state is still in the last place.
“We are in the 52nd position behind Mississippi, Louisiana, Puerto Rico, Georgia and the District of Columbia,” Dudley said.
He said although some people may say ‘okay, that’s good that our numbers are better,’ it is in some ways. However, being last and being underrepresented is certainly no fun.
Dudley said from the 2010 Census, the U.S. government returned almost $1,600 to the state for every person who completed the Census. With over $13 billion in funds allocated to 55 different federally funded programs across the state.
Some of those programs included the following:
• Highway planning and construction - $797 million
• Head Start program - $138 million
• Title I Grants to local education agencies - $230 million
• Community Development Block Grants - $21 million
• Pell Grants and student loans - $471 million
• Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - $1.2 billion
“If we had the response rate that Idaho has, think about what [funding] we could be getting,” said Dudley.
Sept. 30, 2020 is the deadline. There is still time right now to self response. Dudley said people can still log-in and complete the Census online. However, for those who have not completed it by the 30th, there will be an enumerated response.
“Jackson County is right along the state average right now with a self-response rate of 63.1% and DeKalb County is at 56.4%,” he said.
Dudley said many factors have played into a low response rate, including the COVID-19 crisis, distrust in the government, and the belief that the Census is politically driven.
“It’s not driven by a party or an agenda. Nobody is looking to catch anybody doing anything, that's not what this is. It’s simply about making sure that we get the absolute most federal income that we can get from responding to something so easy,” he said.
Dudley said it’s merely about improving Alabamians' way of life. The outcome affects people from all walks of life.
“We all travel the same roads, we all depend on the same funds and community services. We all attend the same schools. It’s a community thing,” he said.
Dudley said to improve the state and continue to receive a fair share of funding to keep Alabama moving forward, complete the 2020 Census and encourage others to do the same.
“If you live here and you want a good quality of life, that is why you do it. It's not about whether or not you approve of anything on the government side. This is simply about doing your due diligence to improve your way of life,” he said.
Census officials have already begun contacting residents to help pick up the pace and ensure everyone is counted. Dudley said people might receive a phone call or a text from an unknown number that may be a Census agent.
He said one of his concerns is that like him, people don't answer their phones when an unknown number calls, thinking its a telemarketer. As a result, they could be dodging a call from a census agent.
Alabama residents and college students are encouraged to fill out their Census.
It takes about six minutes to complete 10 questions and can be done online at www.My2020Census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 or by returning the paper form you received by mail.
Below are the self-response rates by local cities provided by the 2020census.gov:
• Fort Payne - 64.9%
• Geraldine - 64.4%
• Rainsville - 60.4%
• Ider - 57.8%
• Fyffe - 56.6%
• Powell - 52.2%
• Valley Head - 51.1%
• Henagar - 51.1%
• Sylvania - 51.1%
• Crossville - 50.7%
• Pine Ridge - 49.7%
• Shiloh - 43.3%
• Hammondville - 41.7%
• Collinsville - 33.1%
• Mentone - 24.1%
The Census asks the following basic information about the people living in or staying in your household on April 1, 2020.
• How many people are living or staying in your household and the relationship of each person.
• Whether the home is owned or rented.
• About the age and sex of each person in your home.
• About the race of each person in your home and specifically whether a person in your home is of Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish origin.
The information is used to create estimates about families, households and other groups for planning and funding government programs that support families, including people raising children alone.
These responses help create statistics about ethnic groups needed by federal agencies to monitor compliance with anti-discrimination provisions.
According to my2020census.gov, there are no citizenship questions on the 2020 Census and will never ask for your social security number, money or donations, anything on behalf of a political party or your bank or credit card account information.
If someone claiming to be from the Census Bureau contacts you via email or phone and asks you for one of these things, it’s a scam and you should not cooperate.
For additional information, visit census.alabama.gov or my2020census.gov.
For individuals with questions about the 2020 Census text “COUNT” to 205-304-5505.
