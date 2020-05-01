Watson announces run for council

I’d like to announce my intent to seek reelection as a member of the Fort Payne City Council. I feel my previous time spent and experience gained on the council, will allow me to help the team navigate successfully through the next term.
I have been married for 41 years to my best friend, Doris Watson, proud father of Ms. Tyjuana Watson-Lewis and grandfather of Quinton. I’m currently employed at Siemens, Senior Pastor of New Vision Ministries, President of the Wills Valley Model Railroaders club and a member of the Fort Payne Planning Commission.
For the last few months, we all have been dealing with the unexpected challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. My prayers and thoughts are with everyone effected financially and physically. And Doris and I will continue to pray for speeded recoveries, as well as praying that God’s peace, wisdom and protection be with your families. I also believe that we all should be mindful that the next team could very well have to address the economic impact of this pandemic. The next team must be committed to lead through any associated challenges.
My first focus will be on COVID-19 recovery and project restructuring. I believe good leaders will always have well thought through plans, along with contingencies. Good leaders should understand the importance of the team and be willing to openly monitor and discuss any adjustments needed to ensure the best outcome for the city. They should always be prepared to adjust from a proactive rather than a reactive position. Good leaders should be willing to make the tough decisions and accept the responsibilities that go along with those decisions made. Working together as a team is a must.
Whether the discussion involves infrastructure improvement, maintaining a strong economic recruiting program, supporting already existing industries and retail establishments, working with our city schools initiatives, upgrading and maintaining city equipment and facilities, appointing board members, or expanding recreational opportunity and functions for our citizens. While these are all important, maintaining adequate funding to support the long-term job security of our city employees and maintaining a healthy emergency reserve fund, cannot be overlooked either. All these topics are important now and going forward. But now, we as citizens will have to make the weighty decision to select the right team to manage it all.
In the near future, we will be tasked with selecting five members of council and a mayor to take us into the next four years and beyond. If chosen, I will be approachable. I will lead understanding the importance of acknowledging God for guidance. I will strive to create a “Fort Payne City Council Team”. I will strive to respect every citizen in our city, both in agreements and disagreements.
Choosing to serve, should be entered into prayerfully and with humility. Understanding the responsibility and honor of serving, those chosen should never forget who placed them there. Those chosen should examine their motives for serving and serve with honesty and integrity.
May “In God We Trust” always be at the heart of those that serve. For it is He, not us, that will bless our cities and our nation when we honestly acknowledge Him.
