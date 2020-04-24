Plainview student encourages peers to 'hang in there'

Editor's Note: Jesse Hendricks is a senior at Fort Payne High School. The following story is the second in a series that will feature seniors from around DeKalb County discussing their experiences during their not-so-typical senior years.
The Plainview Bear is used to show school spirit on not only campus, but on the field as well. This aascot promotes cheer and confidence to students, staff, and Plainview fans. While the Plainview Bear cheers on it’s team, the senior behind the mask is dedicated to making sure that all who watch it feel the Plainview pride. This senior is none other than Samantha Evett.
Samantha loves her position as the Plainview Bear, but that’s not all that she does. She is also a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), Beta Club, Health Occupations Students of America’s (HOSA), Skills USA, Sigma Kappa Delta, and the schools special needs club, the Plainview Sidekicks.
However, now that school is closed, Samantha feels heartbroken. She explained, “Everyone has worked really hard only for us to not be able to do everything one last time.” She misses many things, but several opportunities she was most looking forward to were senior skip day, the senior prank, graduation and the baccalaureate service. Samantha added, “I miss walking the halls and seeing everyone’s faces.”
As Samantha's fellow seniors remain at home she advises them to “hang in there.” She understands that her classmates will miss their senior year, but she wants to remind them to “not take anything for granted.” While everyone is at home, Samantha stated, “Social Distancing is hard, and I get that, but please stay home and do your part.”
While Samantha is at home, she enjoys doing several activities such as walking daily and drawing with chalk on the sidewalk with her sister.
She also enjoys spending quality time with her family. Samantha is also planning for college.
She is attending Northeast Alabama Community College in the fall and is majoring in Nursing. She wants to work in the healthcare field and help others.
Samantha misses Plainview and all her fellow classmates, and she wishes for them to, “find peace in the madness and to thrive and grow as individuals.”
As soon as the quarantine is lifted, Samantha wants to see all of her friends, go back to church and worship, and have an amazing summer.
