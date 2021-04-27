DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett announced Monday night he is the top contender to serve as Guntersville City Superintendent of Education.
"I consider this a great honor and a statement of support not only for me but specifically in regard for the great work that we have accomplished in DeKalb County," he said.
Pending board approval, Barnett will replace Guntersville City Interim Superintendent Ric Ayer.
"It was a very hard decision, a lot of time and thought went into this," said Barnett. "While considering leaving home is hard and the timing may never seem right, God directs our path and His timing and plan is perfect."
He said the decision to join Guntersville City Schools is tough and exciting at the same time.
"I am very excited to finalize this process and then embark on this new journey alongside the community and the faculty and staff of Guntersville City Schools," said Barnett.
Barnett has served as Superintendent of DeKalb County Schools since 2017 and was recently re-elected to another term. Due to his leave, Barnett said the DeKalb County Board of Education will appoint an interim superintendent to serve until his term expires on December 31, 2024.
