Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.