Local COVID-19 updates/cancellations

Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.