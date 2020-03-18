Environmental Solutions Group said in a statement on Facebook Tuesday that no one from their team has been confirmed as having COVID-19, but that someone had been tested.
The statement read:
“Friends, family, and customers of ESG, this is an interesting time for all of us. In the spirit of transparency, we will start posting a daily update for you regarding our status and response to COVID-19.
“On Monday, 03/16/20, at our Heil facility in Fort Payne, we did have a report of a potential positive test for a team member. Out of an abundance of caution, the identified team member and all team members who potentially could have come into contact with this team member were sent home, and areas where this team member could have worked or been present were fully disinfected per CDC protocol. (Special thanks to our Heil First Responders for acting so quickly.) As of today, we are fortunate to state that none of our team members at any of our sites have been confirmed to test positive for COVID-19. All team members sent home out of caution are returning to work on a normal schedule today.
“While the precautions taken may seem extreme, we are taking COVID-19, our team member’s health, and business continuity seriously. This is a time of uncertainty, and we want you to know we are doing everything we can to keep you informed and all of our team members safe.”
Dover’s Environmental Solutions Group encompasses industry-leading companies within Dover Corporation’s Industrial Products Group and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.