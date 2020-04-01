A Fort Payne woman’s vision to help the community has now become a reality with the help of her family and friends.
The founder of the Blessings Box wishes to remain anonymous for this article and does not wish to take any credit because it was “something that God” prompted her to do.
The Blessings Box is a comprised of donated items that include food, books and necessities such as toilet paper that are available for anybody in need.
She said the idea began brewing in her mind in January, but being retired, she thought there was no way they could oversee the construction of a box and get it set up.
“So I kind of pushed it to the back of my mind and I couldn’t get any sleep,” she said.
Over the next few weeks, she said she prayed about it, and the idea kept coming back into her mind until she began trying to figure out a way to get it done.
“One day, I just decided that I would reach out through Facebook to my friends and family. I have a pretty big following because I am in direct sales,” she said.
A week after her post for assistance, she received a call from her sister in Watkinsville, Georgia, who explained to her she had an idea regarding the Blessings Box.
“Two weeks later, we were on the road going down there to pick it up. We brought it home, painted it and dug the holes in the ground and got it going,” she said.
The founder's brother-in-law built the box and constructed it out of an old cabinet that somebody had torn out of their house and wasn’t using anymore. It sat on the side of the road and made “the perfect blessings box,” she said.
Her brother-in-law fixed it up and placed a weatherproof roof on it. She said when they went to pick it up, she had money in hand thinking she was going to have to pay something but he wanted to help and wouldn’t take it.
“I looked online to see how much these things cost and they are expensive. I did make him take a little bit of money for the supplies for the roof,” she said.
Once the box was brought back, the next step was to figure out a way to get the word out.
“I was sitting here late one night trying to think about how I was going to get the word out, so I created a Facebook group called the 'Blessing Box,’ and I now have 240 people who have asked to join the group,” she said.
The box is located on the founder's' property at 812 Forest Ave NW in Fort Payne and is currently full. However, the founder has a place to drop off on her front porch if the box is too full to hold whatever donations are brought.
“Even though it’s on my block, the Blessings Box is for everybody, including surrounding counties. It’s for anybody who needs anything out of it,” she said.
She said with this article, she hopes to be able to get the word out to those who may not know of its existence or who want to donate.
“I am afraid we have some shut-ins that can't get to the box, but there are 240 of us in the group who would deliver to the front porches of people if we just knew who they were and where they are,” she said.
Along with supplies, the box also contains a basket with a pen and paper in it for anyone to leave a note, prayer request, a thank you card, a need or a praise report inside.
“The box in there contains my phone number in it if somebody needs something,” she said.
At the time of the interview with The Times-Journal, the boxed had only been up for a week but had already gathered quite the response, and according to its founder, they have begun working on having an addition made.
“We’ve had a good response. You just don't know,” she said.
She said she had contacted her brother-in-law in Georgia, who made the first one and he has already begun working on an expansion.
The new addition will provide more storage and is being made from another cabinet featuring a weatherproof roof.
“It’s kind of an odd shape, but it could still have a roof put on it and it will still work,” she said.
Aside from seeing her vision come to true and maintaining the Blessings Box supplied the founder also utilized her Facebook group to help those in need who can not get to the box.
“Somebody was on the COVID-19 site looking for assistance because they were out of work and needing some groceries, and I got tagged in that post. I privately messaged the young lady, and she said she really needed some paper products, she meant toilet paper and a fan,” she said.
Although she didn’t have a fan to provide, she did have some toilet paper that had been donated.
“So I came back home and posted on our group on Facebook that we needed a fan, and the very next day, there was one on my porch,” she said.
She said people are just willing to help. She also mentioned to her best friend having some children’s Christian books donated because they only had material for adults but none for the children.
“The next morning, I got down there to check the box, and the whole top row was full of children’s books,” she said.
During her interview, she emphasized the Blessings Box was not a response to the COVID-19 crisis, but instead was a project God had gotten her "excited" about early this year and was finally made possible.
“I want to make sure people understand that God prompted me to do this, and it had nothing to do with the virus. I want to try to help as many people as I can,” she said.
The Blessings Box is located at 812 Forest Ave NW Fort Payne if you need additional information or have an inquiry call 256-996-7313.
