Fort Payne man charged with sex abuse of a child less than twelve

A Fort Payne man is facing charges of child sexual abuse.
Adan Hernandez Ballesteros, 55, of Fort Payne, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 22 and charged with Sex Abuse Child Less Than Twelve.
This investigation is ongoing. More charges are expected at a later date.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: “This is just sad! Any crime against a child is completely uncalled for! Knowing that this type of monstrous behavior takes place in our county is just heartbreaking. Please know we take all crimes serious. When a crime like this happens, everything within our power is done to present the best case we can to the hands of the judicial system. I pray that justice is served for whoever commits such awful crimes as these and I pray for the victims and their families. God bless.”
