Free food boxes coming Tuesday

The Food Bank of North Alabama in partnership with DeKalb County EMA and the Council on Aging will be distributing boxes of food on a first come, first serve basis at the following locations on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
- 10:30 am – 12:30 pm (while supplies last) – DeKalb VFW Fairgrounds, 151 18th St. NE, Fort Payne
- 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm (while supplies last) – Mentone Community Church, 90 Summerville Road, Mentone
- 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm (while supplies last) – field in front of Valley Head Town Hall, 41 Anderson St., Valley Head
People can only get food from one of the locations.
There are no age or income limits for this.
The only answers participants will need to answer for their documentation are their name, address and number of people in their household.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.