Ivey: Schools online for rest of the semester

Public schools in Alabama will finish the current school year on June 5, completing coursework through a combination of distance-learning initiatives and printed materials sent to the homes of students.
At a joint press conference Thursday afternoon, Gov. Kay Ivey made the announcement, explaining that conditions over the coronavirus warrant implementation of these extraordinary measures during the state health emergency in order to guard public health and protect human life.
“Folks, this is for real, this is a deadly situation, and the health and safety of our students is paramount,” Ivey said.
Dr. Eric Mackey, state superintendent of schools, said school extracurricular activities such as spring sports and band are also done for the school year. He said events such as prom and graduation will not happen before June 5, but he hopes schools will be able to host these events later in the summer. Mackey said he will meet with superintendents across the state on Friday, then speak with them independently next week.
DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett, when asked about the county system’s e-learning capabilities in a Feb. 28 story, said this would be challenging to set this up in rural areas lacking broadband internet service and with some families not owning PCs or smartphones.
Fort Payne Superintendent Jim Cunningham said the city school system has been preparing a framework for virtual learning through technological platforms that would allow students to continue their education in the home through online learning during these types of events. Older grades use Chromebook computers while younger students can be equipped with iPad tablets for instruction, he explained at the most recent school board meeting.
“Our administrative staff, along with our technology coaches and curriculum coaches, are now preparing... specific to subject and grade level content,” he said when asked about readiness on Feb. 28.
In an email sent Thursday night, Cunningham said he would be sending out more information next week and students and parents will be contacted by their teachers no later than April 6.
"We will continue to make meals available for the remainder of the school year. Our CNP Staff and volunteers have done an amazing job the past two weeks providing meals for our students. We will finalize our lesson delivery next week... I want to assure you that we will do our best to make this a productive academic experience. Please be as safe as possible during this health emergency," Cunningham wrote in the email.
At Thursday’s press conference, Gov. Ivey expressed regret for having to take this action and the state education department will work to make sure students do not lose their proficiency in subject matter during the “summer slide.” When classes resume in the fall, assessments will be made to make up for deficiencies.
The governor said she sees no need to issue a shelter-in-place order as other states have implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus. She said it is essential to “keep Alabamians working as much as we can.”
No statements were made concerning how parents will accommodate the need for child care if they return to work but their children remain out of the classrooms. Ivey encouraged parents to enjoy the extra time they are getting to spend with their children that they normally wouldn't.
Mackey said the state library system will be available to assist students with class assignments and 3,000 people will be working on a homework hotline.
He said they were fortunate that schools shut down while schools were out for spring break week. Although students haven’t seen classrooms in two-and-a-half weeks, they’ve only missed seven days of actual instruction time so far.
Follow the Times-Journal for details on rapidly evolving coronavirus coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.