Social Security checks to increase 8.7% starting in January

An 8.7% cost-of-living increase announced this week will be the largest increase to Social Security in the last 40 years. It is expected to help seniors better adjust to the rising cost of everyday living.
The average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, according to the Social Security Administration. An agency fact sheet estimates the average monthly Social Security benefit for all retired workers will be $1,827, up by $146 a month.
The increase is coupled with a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums, allowing retirees to get the full impact of the Social Security increase.
People contribute to Social Security through payroll taxes or self-employment taxes, as required by the Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) and the Self-Employment Contributions Act (SECA). The maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security payroll taxes for 2023 is $160,200, up from $147,000 in 2022. The maximum taxable amount is updated annually on the basis of increases in the average wage.
Approximately 70 million people receive Social Security benefits. Social Security benefits represent about 30% of the income of the elderly. Among elderly Social Security beneficiaries, 12% of men and 15% of women rely on Social Security for 90% or more of their income.
The original Social Security Act was signed into law in 1935 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Opponents originally decried it as socialism because the government is involved in the rules, collection, and distribution of funds, but if it were a pure socialist program, the amount that every individual contributed to it would be the same and the amount of the benefits received (paid out) by each individual would be the same, according to Investopedia. The Social Security Act ties the annual COLA to the increase in the Consumer Price Index as determined by the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Retired workers and their dependents accounted for 76.1% of total benefits paid in 2021 while disabled workers and their dependents accounted for 12.4% of total benefits paid that year. Survivors of deceased workers accounted for 11.6% of the benefits paid.
In 1940, the life expectancy of a 65-year-old was almost 14 years; today it is over 20 years. The number of Americans 65 and older is expected increase from about 58 million in 2022 to about 76 million by 2035. About 1 in 4 of today’s 20 year-olds will become disabled before reaching age 67 and 65% of the private sector workforce has no long-term disability insurance.
In 2022, there are an estimated 2.8 covered workers per each Social Security beneficiary. By 2035, the Trustees estimate there will be 2.3 covered workers for each beneficiary. Because of these numbers, the Social Security and Medicare faces a severe shortfall in coming years. A trustee report released in June says the government will be able to pay only 80% of scheduled benefits by 2035. Medicare will be able to pay 90% of total scheduled benefits unless reforms are made in Congress.
Earlier this year, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., issued a detailed plan that would require Congress to come up with a proposal to adequately fund Social Security and Medicare or potentially phase them out. Some members of Congress have expressed their support for cutting or privatizing these programs. Sun-setting all federal legislation would require programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid to be re-enacted by a vote every five years to be continued.
Sen. Scott proposed instituting a federal minimum income tax so millions of seniors on Social Security who are currently exempt from federal income tax would have to pay some amount. In Alabama, 44% of residents would pay more in taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.