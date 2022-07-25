Back-to-school information

Both Fort Payne and DeKalb County Schools are preparing to start a new school year on Friday, August 5. Cornerstone Christian Academy in Rainsville will resume its classes on Thursday, August 4.
At the college level, classes start at Auburn University on August 16. Classes for the fall term at the University of Alabama will begin August 17. Gadsden State Community College and Snead State Community College both resume classes on August 22. The first day of classes at Northeast Alabama Community College is August 23. Jacksonville State University starts classes August 24.
To register a K-12 student in the Fort Payne City Schools who has recently moved into the district or who previously attended a private or home school for enrollment, visit the PowerSchool Enrollment Portal at https://www.fpcsk12.com/Page/117.
Documentation required to enroll includes:
- two valid residency documents that may include a valid lease or rental agreement, deed, property tax, mortgage statement for the custodial parent, a current utility bill or letter of utility activation.
If applicable, they also need
- previous school information
- insurance information
- contact information for emergency contacts
- a birth certificate or passport/VISA when necessary for age verification
- Alabama Certificate of Immunization or exemption documentation
- and a custodial parent’s photo identification, updated Custody Documentation if applicable.
According to the website, parents of students who have previously attended Fort Payne City Schools, including Pre-K students, are required to set up a PowerSchool Parent portal account through a web browser, not the app, and click on the returning student enrollment form. If no account exists or assistance is needed, parents need to contact their child’s school.
When listing emergency contacts, parents are advised to include anyone they want contacted about the child's pick-up or check-outs. Enrollment of out-of-district students who were unable to meet the June 15 open enrollment application deadline due to extenuating circumstances may request that the timeline be waived and is determined on a case-by-case basis by the Superintendent. To make sure staffing levels are adequate, enrollment occurs only when space is available.
This year, Kindergarten through second grade will be served at Wills Valley Elementary School (256-845-3201), grades three through five will learn at Little Ridge Intermediate School (256-845-7706), grades six through eight will attend Fort Payne Middle School (256-845-7501), grades nine through 12 attend Fort Payne High School (256-845-0535), and Williams Avenue Elementary School is hosting the Pre-K and other select classes (256-845-0626).
For information about items students will need, consult the school system’s website at https://www.fpcsk12.com/Domain/4 and select the appropriate school.
For school registration information in the DeKalb County Schools, visit https://www.dekalbk12.org/ and click on the registration drop-down menu. Calls can be directed to the DeKalb Student Service Center in Rainsville at (256) 638-6771. Contact information for individual schools is listed on the system's website.
The school calendar for the county schools includes 177 instructional days, including three remote learning days.
For information on enrollment at Cornerstone Christian School, visit https://www.cca-eagles.com/admissions. Information about tuition rates and the 2022-23 school calendar can also be found on the website. For general inquiries about the elementary and pre-school, call (256) 638-9311. For the high school office, call (256) 638-2187.
All information in this article is taken from information either provided to The Times-Journal or publicly available online. Specific details may be subject to change and readers should make sure information is still up to date.
