I-59 traffic transition begins this week

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 93F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.