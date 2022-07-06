I-59 traffic transition begins this week

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that all traffic on several miles of Interstate 59 between Reece City and Collinsville will be shifted to the southbound roadway for about a year starting this week.
According to Alabama Department of Transportation North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett, transitions have been constructed and barriers are in place on Interstate 59 southbound from near milepost 194, south of Stephens Gap Road in northern Etowah County, to about a mile north of the DeKalb County line – a distance of about five-and-a-half miles.
“Preparations are still underway, but on Thursday, July 7, or Friday, July 8, contractor Wiregrass Construction anticipates moving northbound traffic to the inside southbound lane so that removal and reconstruction of the northbound roadway can begin,” Burkett said Wednesday.
The $44 million project will reconstruct a total of about 11 miles from south of Stephens Gap Road to south of Exit 205 (Alabama Highway 68). The remaining five-and-a-half miles to south of Exit 205 will be reconstructed after the southern segment from Stephens Gap Road is complete. The project is anticipated to be complete in summer 2024.
He advises motorists to expect delays and plan to allow additional travel time.
Because it will be an active construction zone, the speed limit between Attalla and the Georgia State Line is reduced to 65 miles per hour, with 55 minutes estimated to travel between those two points, according to algotraffic.com.
Combined with the $25 million project started in 2020 to completely rebuild 8.351 miles of Interstate-59 northbound in Fort Payne, these projects represent an investment of about $70 million in reconstructing the I-59 corridor in northeast Alabama.
That project, started in 2020 and scheduled for completion on Sept. 7 of this year, has involved digging up the concrete foundation and refilling the extracted materials with several inches of crushed aggregate base compacted to provide a stable enough foundation to support a roadway.
According to the American Concrete Pavement Association in Alabama, approximately 40% of Alabama’s interstates were paved with concrete between 1960-1985. Early designers built it to handle 10% truck traffic, but some of those interstates are now carrying nearly 50% truck traffic. From 1985 to 2000, ALDOT did not let a major section of concrete pavement. I-59 was reportedly rehabilitated using a concrete overlay in 2009, expanding its service life. The pavement was designed for only 20 years of use but has lasted more than 50 years. ACPA anticipates the replaced highway will provide another 30 years of service.
