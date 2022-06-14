Suggestions to become better allies while advocating for others

Over a decade ago, shortly after the deadly tornadoes ripped through Sand Mountain, I moved from my hometown in Henagar, Alabama, to Aviano, Italy. I returned to the states a year later and settled at Minot Air Force Base, in the frozen tundra known as North Dakota, for eight years before returning home to DeKalb County.
While I wouldn’t trade my small town Southern upbringing for anything, living in an extremely diverse community helped me to grow into a more compassionate and understanding person in many ways.
One of the first steps to becoming a better ally is recognizing the level of privilege you have over the underserved communities for which you are advocating. The truth is, being born a white woman has afforded me certain privileges that others, who do not look like me, simply do not have. Talking about white privilege makes many people angry and uncomfortable. That’s understandable and completely okay. However, the unfortunate result is that the topic continues to go un-addressed.
The second step is to acknowledge that white privilege exists. Privilege is something we all have and use, whether knowingly or unknowingly. Please understand that the term “white privilege” does not mean “racist”. It also does not mean that you don’t work hard, don’t deserve the things you have or didn’t earn them. It simply means that instead of the color of your skin excluding you, you are automatically included. Doors that are extremely difficult for people of color to open or walk through are more readily accessible. Jobs, loans and other opportunities are more available with less qualifications required.
Once you have acknowledged your privilege, educate yourself. Read. Study. Discuss. Debate. Learn. Grow. Do whatever you need to do to ensure that you are aware of and educated on cultural differences. Our responsibility as allies is to be as informed and educated as possible.
Then, use your knowledge and privilege to help elevate others. Be a voice for those who feel silenced and invisible. We must become aware of our own innate racism or hidden biases because it is on that journey that we will find our unique path to becoming an advocate against racism.
Finally, before we can begin to bridge the racial gap, we absolutely must be willing to have open, honest, tough conversations about racism, white privilege, white fragility, and cultural differences.
Everyone, regardless of race, creed, education level or income level, can learn to better understand each other simply by talking. Questions about systemic racism are not wrong or forbidden, and honest, open-minded conversations about the resulting movements should be encouraged. However, we should only do so after we’ve done the research to educate ourselves on cultural differences.
In order to be an ally, you must be willing to listen, seek to understand rather than be understood, and have a heart that is willing to accept others unconditionally. It’s important to realize that people of color suffer from prejudice and microaggressions that white people do not. Recent events have only added to existing trauma, created new wounds and widening the divide.
To make a change in the world we live in, everyone must do better. True allyship is not just talking, it’s about action; the work you put in. It is an ongoing process and we are all responsible for being a part of that process.
Anti-racist authors and resources exist in abundance. “When They See Us” on Netflix provides context on why these issues are critical to our country. Fighting racism isn’t about claiming to be the fountain of all knowledge on people of color simply because you’ve read some books, watched a few documentaries or have a relationship or affiliation with someone of color. Instead, it’s about recognizing what everyday racism looks like, from pay inequity to social oppression, and addressing it. Most of all, it’s about being kind and treating others with love and respect, always. That’s being a better ally.
– Bonnie Walters is a member of the Cultural Connection Committee and the Victim Services Coordinator at Family Services of North Alabama. Two of her greatest passions are victim advocacy and social justice.
