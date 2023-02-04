Rainsville, Valley Head again designated as Tree Cities USA

The National Arbor Day Foundation has named Rainsville and Valley Head as Tree Cities USA.
Rainsville has achieved Tree City USA designation for eight years, while Valley Head has made the list for the past 12 years.
The Tree City USA program provides communities with a four-step framework to maintain and grow their tree cover. It also gives them an avenue to celebrate their work, showing residents, visitors and the entire country that they’re committed to the mission of environmental change.
Started in 1976, Tree City USA is one of the Arbor Day Foundation’s oldest programs, promoting a vision for a greener, healthier America. According to its website, thriving urban forests offer many advantages to communities, such as:
• Trees help absorb the sounds of traffic in urban areas by 40%.
• Neighborhoods with trees are seven to nine degrees cooler than those without.
• Trees reduce energy costs up to 25% by shading buildings and protecting them from winter winds.
• Homes with trees have higher property values.
• Green space plays a major role in improving mental and physical health.
• Planting and maintaining trees absorbs carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, mitigating the effects of climate change.
The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit conservation and education organization with a million members, donors and partners globally. Its goal is to plant 500 million trees by 2027 in areas where they’re needed most.
