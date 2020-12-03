Making spirits bright

Below is a list of Marine Toys for Tots toy drop boxes and coin boxes that have been placed throughout the county. Toys for Tots accepts only new toys in original packaging. [No edibles or toys that resemble real weapons.]
Adamsburg:
• The Market at TRM @ 5053 Co. Rd. 255, Fort Payne, 35967
Dogtown:
• Akins Furniture, 3450 Co. Rd. 81, Fort Payne, 35967
• Woodys Family Grill, 105 Co.Rd. 89, Fort Payne, 35967
Fort Payne:
• Alabama Fan Club
• Anthony Vizzinia DMD PC Family Dentistry, 302 4th St SW, 35967
• Big Lots @ South Y on Hwy. 35
• Bruce’s Foodland Plus at the North Y
• Burke’s on Hwy 35 in South Fort Payne, next door to UPS Store
• DTPM, 3022 Greenhill Blvd NW, 35968
• DeSoto Country Club
• Donohoo Chevrolet, 1000 Greenhill Blvd NW, 35967
• First State Bank North @ North Y
• Fort Payne High School
• Jacks South Fort Payne
• Kilgore Express Pharmacy North - @ North Y
• Krystal, 2406 Gault Ave. N, 35967
• Landers McClarty Ford, 1916 Glenn Blvd SW, 35968
• McDonald’s, 205 Glenn Blvd SW, 35967
• North Alabama Gymnastics at Airport & Sylvania Roads
• Re/Max Property Center - Grand Ave S across from Glenwood Cemetery
• S House Antiques, on South Grand Ave, across from Glenwood Cemetery
• Suite K Salon & Spa - 2201 Gault Ave N - across from Stevi B’s
• Tranquil Breeze Massage Therapy - 400 1st St E - just east of FP Post Office
• UPS Shipping Center, 2915 Gault Ave. N, 35967
• Walgreens South - corner of Medical Center Drive & Hwy 35
• Westmoreland Tire on 3rd St SE in Fort Payne
• Wills Creek RV Park Office - Airport Road across from The Children’s Place
Geraldine:
• Dollar General, on AL Hwy 75 next to James’ BBQ
• Liberty Bank, 40956 AL Hwy 75, Geraldine, 35974
Ider:
• Dollar General, 19906 AL Hwy 117, Ider, 35981
• Ider Drug, 10705 AL Hwy 75, Ider, 35981
Rainsville:
• Boykin Tractor Company, Inc at 260 Main Street W, 35986
• Carter Family Dentistry LLC, 20 Bartlett Ave, Rainsville, AL, 35986
• Edward Jones Investments, 229 Main St W Suite A, 35986- near Burger King
• McDonald’s, 32 Main St. W, 35986
• R.T.I.
• Rainsville Community Church - 190 Mountain View Dr., Fort Payne, 35968
Valley Head:
• Lea’s Chapel Baptist Church, 4212 Co. Rd. 751, 35989
• Tigers Inn Restaurant, Commerce Ave, 35989
Volunteers will be bagging toys Nov. 30 to Dec. 11, and distribution is Dec. 16-17.
Visit fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org to view the updated TFT drop-off list, a list of needed toys, a list of collection events and a link to our Walmart Event Registry for no-contact shopping.
