Geriatric Care Alert: Avoiding medical mistakes

The United States ranks 35th in line on the list of life expectancy, with the life expectancy averaging age 81. As per the UN estimates, elderly population was over 800 million in 2012, projected to surpass 2,000 billion by 2050.
Hospitals and geriatric care facilities are taxed to their limits. Medical errors are the third leading cause of death in the United States, after cancer and heart disease. According to a Johns Hopkins study, medical mistakes kill more than 250,000 people every year. Even the best hospitals in the country make mistakes.
Don’t allow the fact that your elderly family member is being hospitalized make you feel your caregiving is on hold, that is a disguise.
CNN report stated, “Many elderly patients deteriorate mentally or physically in the hospital, even if they recover from the original illness or injury that brought them there. About one-third of patients over 70 years old and more than half of patients over 85 leave the hospital more disabled than when they arrived, research shows.”
When an elderly family member is in the hospital, it is in the best interest of the patient for someone to stay with them 24/7. Family members taking turns can wear thin, so ask the hospital if they have a list of caregivers who can assist or know of a facility that offers such help.
According to the Institute of Medicine approximately 1.5 million people each year are harmed by mistakes made with medications in hospitals. When medicines are being administered, the questions about what each medicine is and what it is for should be asked every time. The caregiver should keep a complete list of medical information on them at all times. A pre-signed paper at the doctor’s office should be in place so that one or two family members have access to the elderly family members medication list and medical history.
It is not uncommon for an elderly patient to become confused in new surroundings and maneuvering around in an unfamiliar setting can cause them to fall. When hospital staff are not quick to respond to a request for assistance button, elderly ones often become inpatient and try to get up out of bed on their own. While some hospital beds have alarms that sound when the patient leaves the bed, it only takes a couple of seconds for them to hit the floor and break a bone. This is why having someone with them around the clock can make all the difference.
Commonly when the elderly patient is released from the hospital, they are sent to a rehabilitation center. The process for checking them in can take up to three hours and some facilities require this process to be completed before allowing the hospital to release the patient to them. Speak with the rehabilitation center as soon as one has been selected about the process they require. A family member will most likely have to take a half-day off work to make the arrangements and sign papers. Don’t expect the hospital to provide this information unless asked for.
Once the patient is transferred to a rehabilitation center, the same precautionary suggestions should be considered as aforementioned.
