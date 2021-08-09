Body found in Rainsville being investigated as homicide

A homicide occurred in Rainsville last Friday night.
According to Police Chief Michael Edmondson, the Rainsville Police Department received information that a body had been left near a business in town. Officers responded and located the body of Rickey Don Wilks.
Wilks’ body was sent to Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy. Officials say they do have a suspect in mind, and the case is still under investigation.
Agents with Rainsville, Fyffe, Boaz and Fort Payne Police Departments, Marshall and DeKalb Sheriff’s Offices, investigators from Center for Applied Forensics and Ninth Circuit District Attorney’s Office all assisted with the case.
“I am extremely proud of the tireless work that the officers of the Rainsville Police Department and Major Crimes Unit have put into working this case,” Edmondson said. “It has taken many hours and the work is being continued in a great effort to bring this case to a close.”
The department said no other information will be released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.