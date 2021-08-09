Body found in Rainsville being investigated as homicide

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.