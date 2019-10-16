Don't miss the 38th annual Mentone Colorfest this weekend

This weekend is the 38th annual Mentone Colorfest.
Fall season has become a favorite time for our visitors to come to DeKalb County. We are, in my opinion and many other people’s opinion, the prettiest county in the state and no doubt we get the prettiest fall color for our visitors to enjoy. This is why so many out of town people plan on Mentone Colorfest weekend as the time to come to town. They combine this wonderful weekend fall festival filled with artisans, musicians and eateries with the beautiful fall landscape up on Lookout Mountain which includes the Lookout Mountain Parkway, DeSoto State Park and Little River Canyon National Preserve and lots of B&B lodges, rental cabins, campgrounds and an abundance of wilderness areas to witness gorgeous color changes each year.
This year more than 50 vendors with hand-made arts and crafts will set up to sell their goods at Colorfest. What’s not to like when you have a booth on the brow of Lookout Mountain overlooking the colorful valley below? This festival is a favorite among locals, vendors and visitors. It provides a fantastic get a way weekend that everyone enjoys especially when picture perfect weather accompanies the weekend.
Every year I try to track the fall foliage to help suggest a proposed peak color time to help visitors who are planning a trip. This year is especially difficult. Our late summer heat and drought has caused many oaks and hickory to lose leaves early. The thing is many trees have not begun to turn at all which means by this weekend is not likely to have as much color as we like for Colorfest. We are finding the peak of fall to be several weeks later than 38 years ago when Mentone Colorfest began based on the premise that the third weekend of October was about the fall color peak.
The festivities begin this Friday night at the concert pavilion behind the Mentone Inn B&B with a free concert from Will Dooley and Co. from 7-10 p.m. If you come at 6 you can eat dinner there or $10.00 for a plate of pot roast, roasted mushrooms with creamy potatoes and veggies.
On Saturday and Sunday Arts & crafts vendors, food vendors and live music will be located in Mentone's scenic Brow Park, with sweeping views of the valley below. Invite your friends! Bring your family!
Colorfest hours:
Saturday, October 19 - 9 am - 5 pm CDT
Sunday, October 20 - 9 am - 4 pm CDT
In addition to Colorfest, we have our last Third Saturday Cruise In on Saturday night in downtown Fort Payne.
From all of us at DeKalb Tourism we want to thank the planning committees and the local governments in Mentone and Fort Payne for creating, hosting and working hard to make these special events a true joy for locals and a great reason to come visit us from out of town. Thanks everyone.
— John Dersham is president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism.
