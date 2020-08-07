Joey Satterfield seeks seat on Geraldine Town Council

Joseph “Joey” Satterfield has announced he is running for a seat on the Geraldine Town Council.
“For those of you that do not know me I am a Geraldine graduate “Class of 1997”. I am born and raised in Geraldine and I have lived here most of my adult life. I currently am employed by Universal Industrial Supply where I am the Alabama Rep. for the company. I am married to my beautiful wife, Trina, and we have five awesome kids: Hallie, Chloe, Carlie, Kayson and JoJo.”
What are Satterfield’s reasons for running for Town Council?
“Simple. I love Geraldine and the citizens of Geraldine. I plan to work with the Mayor and other Council members to make decisions that are in the best interests of the town and the citizens of Geraldine. I have watched Geraldine grow and progress over the years and I want to continue the growth of Geraldine. I would like to see more small business come to Geraldine and see are town grow. “Progress“ is a big part of my campaign slogan. I feel we can do great things in Geraldine. We must continue to strive to bring more business to Geraldine.”
Satterfield said Geraldine is a great place to live and raise a family.
“And as your councilman, I will do everything I can to make Geraldine great! Please on August 25, 2020 vote for “progress”! Vote to make the town of Geraldine great! Vote Joseph “Joey” Satterfield Town Council. Thank You and God Bless!”
