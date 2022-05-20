The lead singer of the group Alabama delighted second graders on their final day of class at Wills Valley Elementary School.
Parker Starnes sat on the front row as the celebrated grandfather led a classroom in some of the band's biggest hits, joined by his wife Kelly and other family members, as everyone enjoyed the school’s annual end-of-the-year black light art show.
“I’m very proud of you. You’re a good looking group,” Owen told the kids, leading one child to answer, “You’re handsome.”
“I think all children are beautiful and we can all be beautiful if we show more love and kindness and care about one another,” Owen said. “That’s the way I think the world can become a better place and you are the ones who can make it that way. Love your parents, grandparents and great-grandparents and love your brothers and sisters and this will be a better place.”
Owen credited one of his teachers from Adamsburg School for encouraging him to stay in school and eventually earn a degree from Jacksonville State University. He applauded the students for their creative artwork and encouraged them to continue pursuit of self-expression through the arts. He admitted to being a “horrible student” at science and math “but I was really good in poetry and writing, which turned out to be where I should have been all along. Be your own person. Be proud of who you are.
Teacher Lindy Vizzinia, aka "Mrs. Art," incorporated Alabama's music with elements like iconic storybook character, Pete the Cat, created by the local artist James Dean. Throughout the school year, the school unveiled the weekly art location using the question “Where’s Pete this week?”
Vizzinia’s customized art lessons started in downtown Fort Payne at the DeKalb Theatre creating straight-line drawings of the Theatre stage. Students fabricated angel creations simulating famous folk artist Howard Finster from Valley Head, Ala. While creating angels, students sang along with the song “Angels Among Us” as recorded by the Alabama Band.
Following this, "Pete" hiked up to Desoto Falls and students created landscape acrylic paintings on stretched canvases. Then, Pete stepped up big into his 18-wheeler guiding students to produce their own 18-wheelers while singing “Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler).” After driving down Lookout Mountain to the Alabama Fan Club, students designed collages of their own band member playing an instrument.
Vizzinia told the students she would miss them as they move next year to Little Ridge Intermediate School, where they’ll get her twin sister Marcie Davis as their new art teacher.
Vizzinia and Davis included an image in a slide show presentation from 35 years ago posing with Owen during one of Alabama’s June Jam charity concerts. They took the opportunity to “re-create” the moment.
After the event, Owen joked that the two women still look the same while noting that his hair is now gray and he’s traveled many miles since the before photo was snapped.
“I’m just thankful to be around,” he said. “My wishes are, and I know this is how the group feels, that the appreciation of our music goes on long after the City of Fort Payne embraced the fact that we’re here and part of the community and we gave instead of taking. I hope that encourages these young kids to become givers and great citizens.
“I hope they embrace the arts in our community. There are some incredible musicians from this area and writers and ministers and just people who do things beyond day-to-day work. We come from blue-collar farming background and are very proud of that. We embrace that. We want the community to work together for the betterment of society. Today is very humbling for me because I will probably never get to see these children grow up to become adults. Hopefully today will help instill in them the importance of giving back to others.”
Owen and his bandmates will give back next month during the annual Fan Appreciation Days, with events planned June 16-19 to benefit charities including the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and the June Jam Foundation.
Teddy Gentry’s “Singing with the Stars” Talent Contest is scheduled for June 16 at 7 p.m. at Northeast Alabama Community College. The Songwriters Showcase Spectacular, featuring some off the biggest songwriters in America performing their hits, is scheduled for June 17 at 7 p.m., also at NACC. Alabama will perform in Fort Payne at a Fan Appreciation Concert exclusively for pre-paid members of the Alabama Fan Club on June 18. Owens’ Pandemonium on the Farm will close out the events on June 19.
