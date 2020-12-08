Christmas parade to continue Friday evening

The Fort Payne City Council met Tuesday afternoon and discussed concerns among a couple of its members about the risk of spreading COVID-19 at the city’s traditional holiday events. The Council was evenly divided with the absence of Council member Johnny Eberhart, who is reportedly in quarantine and was unable to attend the meeting.
The discussion led to a vote to allow the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce to continue on with the Fort Payne Christmas Parade while canceling the city’s annual Christmas in the Park also planned for Dec. 11.
Council President Walter Watson was joined by Council member Phillip Smith in expressing grave concerns about promoting such events when a contagious virus is quickly spreading.
City Attorney Rocky Watson said allowing organized events where large groups of citizens will gather during a pandemic is “no different than if we sent out four guys with rifles and said ‘Kill 20 people. Just shoot ‘em.’ Now, that’s blunt, but that’s the truth.”
As of Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in DeKalb County has reached 5,438 – with 750 (14%) of these being new cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, according to the ADPH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. ADPH data shows 46 people have died in the 259 days since the first reported case locally.
In October, the Council rejected a permit to allow the annual Halloween block party downtown, ultimately leading to an event at the VFW Fairgrounds where vehicles lined up with the costumed children inside to more safely receive candy.
Taking the position that there’s no way to make anything completely safe and events should continue as planned were Council Members Lynn Brewer and John Smith. Brewer encouraged people to practice personal responsibility and avoid attending gatherings if they are ill. John Smith noted that the city hasn’t shut down Lowe’s or Walmart, so people are still out in public and potentially vulnerable to catching the disease, regardless of whether or not the city has a parade.
Phillip Smith reminded the group that asymptomatic cases can lead to spreading COVID-19 so it isn’t simply a matter of staying home if a person feels bad. He said his issue with the events was feeling that it would be irresponsible for the city to promote anything that could result in people getting sick.
Council member Watson said he understood citizens would be upset if the events were canceled, but he would have a clear conscience knowing his choice was made in the interest of protecting citizens.
Mayor Brian Baine supported going forward with the events as long as wearing masks and social distancing is encouraged. After seeing there was a 2-2 split, Baine proposed continuing with the parade but canceling the Christmas in the Park event, which attracts hundreds of people who would be standing more tightly packed inside the city park. Typically, Santa Claus sits dozens of children in his lap and crowds assemble around a bonfire while eating food handed out by volunteers.
Because he is a caregiver for someone at a higher risk of complications from catching the coronavirus, Council member Watson said he will not be attending the parade.
FPTV plans to live stream the Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Citizens can watch safely from home at https://fptv.lightcast.com/player/32721/32721. Those who choose to line Gault Avenue to watch in person are urged to not cluster together in popular spots and intermingle with other households.
The parade lineup starts at the VFW Fairgrounds on 18th Street North and ends around Third Street South: a distance of nearly two miles for people to space out into small groupings with at least six feet between them rather than congested along the portion of the parade route that passes through the historic downtown business district.
Currently, DeKalb County is rated as orange on the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) color-coded risk indicator dashboard, signifying the county is deemed at “high risk” due to a negative trajectory of new cases. Neighboring Jackson County in red on the map is considered “very high risk” while county seat Scottsboro has been identified by the national news media as a leading hot spot for coronavirus infections.
