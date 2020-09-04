Alabama broadband providers connecting eligible K-12 students this fall

Governor Ivey allocated $100 Million in CARES Act funding July 31 for public-private partnership to increase access to the internet for students K-12 attending school in the fall who may need internet service for distance learning.
The Alabama Broadband Connectivity for Student Program, also referred to as ABC for Students, provides vouchers for families of students currently eligible for free and reduced-price school meals, or other income criteria.
CEO of Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative in Rainsville, Fred Johnson said they are proud to work alongside the governor to connect more unserved families.
“This is an effective use of the CARES Act monies to have an immediate impact on Alabama families,” he said.
According to the ABC for Students Program, the vouchers will help cover equipment and service costs for high-speed internet service from the fall through December 31, 2020. Eligible household began receiving an ABC for Students Voucher letter in the mail beginning August 24th.
“Despite the upheavals in our lives during the past few months and at least into the near future, children must be able to continue their classroom instruction,” said Governor Ivey.
Once you received your voucher, follow these steps provided by ABC for Students Program:
Step 1: Once you receive your ABC voucher in the mail, call a participating internet service provider listed on the front of your letter.
Step 2: Tell the internet service provider, “ I have an Alabama ABC Voucher” and provide the number on the front of your letter.
Step 3: Your internet service provider will provide any equipment or installation you may need. Don’t worry, they will talk you through the process, and the costs are covered by the voucher.
Step 4: Once service begins, help your student get online so they can be ready to start learning.
The following broad broadband provider are members of the Telecommunications Association of the Southeast participating in the program: Ardmore Telephone Company, Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative, Hayneville Telephone Company, Millry Telephone Company, Mon-Cre Telephone Cooperative, New Hope Telephone Cooperative, Pine Belt Telephone Company, TEC Cherokee, TEC Roanoke and Windstream Communications.
For questions or assistance call the Alabama Broadband Connectivity for Students Program at 1-888-212-4998 or visit www.abcstudents.org.
