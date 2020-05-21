Ivey: For Memorial Day, Alabamians face fewer COVID restrictions

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey held a press conference Thursday afternoon to continue lifting restrictions on public activities under the statewide COVID-19 health order for Alabama. Her amended order lasts until July 3, 2020.
Effective May 22 at 5 p.m., churches can reopen (with social distancing) along with all schools, public and private — including elementary, secondary, postsecondary, technical, and specialty schools, and colleges and universities.
This Memorial Day weekend, Alabamians will also able to visit entertainment venues such as arcades, movie theaters, concert venues, auditoriums, performing centers, tourist attractions like museums, race tracks, commercial and public playgrounds, adult entertainment venues, casinos, bingo halls and bowling alleys until those businesses reach 50 percent of their capacity. These places are instructed to “take reasonable steps to prevent people from congregating in lobby areas, break rooms and other common areas.”
Summer camps and child daycare facilities can reopen and the state’s schools can resume in-person instruction. Schools are having graduation ceremonies this week while all but one of DeKalb County’s summer camps announced they would not hold summer sessions.
Youth sports practices and conditioning drills for athletes can resume, but no direct competition between teams that would attract a crowd to view games sitting side-by-side in bleachers is permitted until June 15, according to State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
Nursing homes remain closed to visitations except in compassionate care scenarios.
Ivey stressed “personal responsibility” for individuals, business owners, pastors, summer camp operators and others, adding “we reserve the right to come back and reverse course if things get worse. These are requirements we all must adhere to. This disease is deadly and not something we can take lightly. For those of you who are still not comfortable going out, we get that. And you’re right. Things aren’t back to normal, and we don’t know what the new normal is going to look like.”
March 13 may feel like a lifetime ago to many, but that was the day Ivey declared a public health emergency as ADPH received its first positive test result for a case of COVID-19 in an Alabama resident.
On March 19, Alabama prohibited gatherings of 25 or more people and ordered all public schools and senior citizen centers closed. Restaurants were limited to take-out or delivery orders. The restrictions have gradually fallen away since April 30.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reports as of May 21, there have been 13,119 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March and 529 confirmed deaths. ADPH is recording 172,934 total tests conducted, including 69,430 in the last 14 days. Of those, 4,177 have tested positive for COVID-19.
In DeKalb County, there have been 206 confirmed cases and three deaths reported since the first report of local infection on March 26.
Ivey said the decision to further open things when community spread of the coronavirus continues to expand is based on the necessity of rescuing the economy, even if it means there will be occasional “hot spots” where outbreaks result in hospitalizations and deaths as a result.
“Having a life means having a livelihood. Standing by and letting our businesses collapse while people are not working is not an option. We’ve got to have a balance,” she said.
Harris said social distancing is even more important now than it was when most people were sheltering-at-home, and he continues to recommend that everyone wear some type of face covering when venturing out in public.
“All non-work related gatherings of any size, including drive-in gatherings, that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons from different households are prohibited,” Harris said.
“Reopening only works if we all work together. Avoid unnecessary trips. Use common sense and stay home if you feel sick. Hand washing remains vitally important to saving lives. Personal responsibility is at the heart of protecting other people. We need to understand that we can put others at risk, even when we don’t feel sick ourselves,” Harris said.
The governor said the “drastic measures” of the last two months were intended to prevent the state’s hospitals from being overwhelmed with coronavirus cases. They may be happening in Montgomery, where there is a shortage of ICU beds. Harris said the state’s need for ventilators remains manageable.
“We knew we were never going to stop this completely. We cannot sustain a delayed way of life while we wait for a vaccine, so we enter the next step in this long and difficult process of dealing with this serious, deadly disease. There is no cure or treatment. The best thing we have to protect ourselves is watching over our own behavior,” she said.
Ivey said Alabama will work with Apple and Google to participate in a contact tracing study using smartphone Bluetooth signals to track others that Alabamians are around so they can be more easily contacted if one of them contracts the coronavirus.
Extra consideration and care needs to be taken with “vulnerable persons” meaning individuals 65 years and older or individuals with serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma, and those whose immune system is compromised such as by chemotherapy for cancer and other conditions requiring such therapy.
Visit governor.alabama.gov for a full list of changes, guidelines and updates.
