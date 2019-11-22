Captain Roger Hill presented his book “Dog Company: A True Story of American Soldiers Abandoned by their High Command” at the DeKalb County Public Library last Saturday.
The book outlines his time in Afghanistan in 2008 and the events that led to him being relieved as the commander of his company for putting the safety of his men first. Hill uses his book to “champion for military veterans and first responders.”
A graduate of North Jackson High School, Hill went on to complete his four years at the United States Military Academy, West Point. He then served as an infantry officer for 10 years, being stationed in Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan.
He now lives in Atlanta with his wife, Abigail, and children, Michael, Emma, Valor and Honor.
While in Afghanistan, Hill was a commanding officer of one main base and three smaller outposts of servicemen who patrolled and actively worked to “disrupt the enemy before they got to conduct operations in the capital city [Kabul.]”
During this time, Hill said it seemed like the enemy fighters were “always right around the corner” and knew when he and his men were moving out for patrols. A counter intelligence team was brought in to listen to what communications were going in and out of and near the base that may be causing the constant attacks. The study found that 12 spies had infiltrated the main base, one of which was Hill’s main translator.
“My translator was the ringleader out of those 12,” he said “Your translator is like your lifeline.”
The accused were held and after three days, Hill said they needed enough information from them to press charges. Under North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) rules of engagement, there was a “96-hour rule” which required captured enemy fighters to be released after four days if no charges had been pressed.
To get the information he needed, Hill separated the prisoners to scare and interrogate them; however, the incident left Hill charged with war crimes.
Hill received a general discharge, but not after months of hearings and waiting. Without an honorable discharge, however, he still doesn’t have access to military benefits.
“What happened to me is a tragedy and it’s happened to a handful of people,” he said. “I would imagine from your perspective that it’s hard to believe this kind of stuff goes on in the military and in our government.”
Hill’s book recounts the events and he now travels to tell his story of how he says he and his men were “abandoned by their high command.”
“One of the aspects of this story that I hope is impactful for you is that you know that fighting for truth has a cost,” Hill said.
For more information on Capt. Roger Hill, visit www.captainrogerhill.com or look for his book, “Dog Company” at the DeKalb County Public Library located at 504 Grand Ave NW, Fort Payne.
