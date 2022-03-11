Each year the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is proud to promote premier scholarships to local communities.
Fort Payne’s Caleb White won this year’s Firefighter of the Year at local, district and state levels.
Police Officer of the Year is Matthew Daughtery from the City of Fort Payne Police Department.
Teacher of the Year local winner is Samantha Stone from Cornerstone Christian Academy.
Middle school student Ryker Shankles from Fort Payne Middle placed 1st at the local, district and state level in the Patriots Pen category. His current winnings total $1300 and is in the running for the national level grand prize of $5,000.
Other Patriots Pen winners were 2nd place Margaret Trammell and 3rd place Robert Swan, both from Fort Payne Middle School. The High school winners of Voice of Democracy were 1st place Sophia Wills, 2nd place Andrea Wainwright both from Collinsville High School and 3rd place winner Rebekah Riddle, Fort Payne High School.
