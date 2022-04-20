A 10-year-old Collinsville boy recently had a wish come true.
Dalton, whose last name was withheld, is like many other children and loves spending time outdoors. However, his battle with leukemia -- the most common cancer in children and teens, accounting for almost 1 out of 3 cancers -- has made his childhood look a little different than most.
For Dalton, the wish for a tree house in his yard means he will have a place of his own "to imagine, explore, play, and the perfect place to enjoy being a kid."
On April 9, through the help of more than a dozen local businesses and community efforts, Dalton's treehouse wish was granted.
Make-A-Wish Alabama Volunteer and Regional Council Member Tyler Mask took on the role of project manager for this wish, meaning he coordinated and supervised the creation of Dalton's treehouse.
"Volunteering with Make-A-Wish Alabama has been the most rewarding community outreach I've participated in," said Mask. "I wanted to do something tangible in the community. The camaraderie has been incredible as we work alongside our trade contractor partners, using our professional skills to make a difference in Dalton's life."
Mask, a project manager with Brasfield & Gorrie whose team went above and beyond to bring this wish to life, said he believes in living according to the Golden Rule.
"It is an honor to live out my faith for the benefit of others," he said.
More than a dozen other subcontractors and vendors donated time and supplies to help give Dalton the treehouse of his dreams.
“Dalton has overcome so much in his little life and I know there are families where God’s Will was a different path than outs and it breaks my heart,” said Dalton’s mother, Chelsi. “Y’all do amazing things for these sweet babies that most parents aren’t able to do. You have gone above and beyond anything, he ever dreamed.”
Chelsi said Make-A-Wish is made up of Angels on earth.
“We are forever grateful for you and your organization. This experience has brought so many new people into our lives, some of which will be friendships that will last a lifetime. We love each and every one of you, and I wish I could personally thank and meet everyone that has been a part of not only Dalton’s wish but the countless others.”
Make-A-Wish Alabama shared its appreciation for the generosity of Comfort Systems USA, Wilson Lumber, KPS Group, Mike Wilhite Framing, Brasfield & Gorrie, and many more local businesses who partnered with them to create hope in the community.
Chelsi extended a heartfelt thank you to Jessica Lewis, Make-A-Wish, Tyler Mask and all the Brasfield and Gorrie friends.
“They have been such a blessing and have gone above and beyond to make sure everything is perfect,” she said.
About Make-A-Wish Alabama
Make-A-Wish Alabama created life-changing wishes for children with a critical illnesses. They are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey.
Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and 50 countries worldwide. Since the chapter's founding, more than 1,000 wishes have been granted for children across all 67 counties of Alabama. For more information about Make-A-Wish Alabama, visit alabama.wish.org or follow us on social media @makeawishalabama.
About Brasfield & Gorrie
Brasfield & Gorrie is one of the nation's largest privately-held construction firms, providing general contracting, design-build, and construction management services for a wide variety of markets, including healthcare, commercial, institutional, federal, municipal, and industrial, infrastructure and water/wastewater treatment. To learn more, visit brasfieldgorrie.com.
