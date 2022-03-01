PREP SOCCER: Wildcats win Florence tournament on PKs

The Fort Payne boys made all five penalty kick attempts to earn a 3-2 victory against Albertville in the championship match of a Florence tournament Saturday.
With the match knotted at 2, Fort Payne’s Luis Gonzalez, Kai Stolp, Joshua Guerra, Angel Vega and Cristian Barrientos each made a kick in the penalty shootout. Albertville had one miss in the shootout.
Guillermo Francisco scored a regulation goal for the Wildcats, assisted by Henry Vasquez. Vasquez added a goal on an assist from Gonzalez.
Fort Payne tallied seven shots on goal and 16 total, while having three corner kick opportunities. Albertville attempted nine total shots (seven on goal) with one corner kick chance.
In Fort Payne’s third match of the weekend, Rafael Robles scored a solo goal as the Wildcats finished their match against Southside-Gadsden in a 1-1 draw.
The match was scoreless at halftime.
The Wildcats finished with 12 shots on goal and 16 total with five corner kick opportunities. Southside had two total shots, with its lone on-target shot amounting to an equalizing goal.
Against Russellville, Chris Rocha assisted Vasquez with a first-half score in Fort Payne’s 1-0 victory in the team’s second match of the tournament.
Russellville outshot the Wildcats 18-9, landing 11 shots on target. Fort Payne tallied six shots on goal.
Vasquez produced a solo goal and Stolp assisted Gonzalez with a second-half goal in the Wildcats’ 2-1 tournament-opening win against Northridge.
Fort Payne finished with 11 total shots (nine on goal) with two corner kick chances. Northridge logged three total shots (two on goal) with no opportunities from the corners.
