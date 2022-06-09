High gas prices are putting the brakes on summer getaways, but luckily for people from DeKalb County, some fun activities scheduled this weekend at the Little River Canyon Center and DeSoto State Park offer a chance for locals and visitors alike to enjoy the great outdoors, get exercise, experience listening to authentic mountain music and learn a new skill.
The Canyon Center’s annual Bluegrass on the Rim concert starts at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and guests are advised to so arrive early to sit close to the new Canyon Concert outdoor stage.
“The event will be outdoors, under the stars so please bring your own lawn chairs and/or blanket,” said Canyon Center Director Pete Conroy. “[It will feature] performances from two of our all-time favorite bluegrass bands, Foggy Hollow and Valley Road, and bringing humor as well as some of the best bluegrass in the industry as we welcome Three on a String to the stage. We encourage everyone to make reservations early as tickets will be limited in an effort to socially distance attendees. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of, so get yours soon and enjoy an evening of true bluegrass under the stars.”
Foggy Hollow brings a unique blend of musicians from several genres, all of whom hail from and live in the foothill area of the Appalachians. Valley Road plays bluegrass in venues ranging from big festivals to small country churches. Three on a String celebrated 50 years in the entertainment business, starting with Jerry and Bobby performing as a duet for one show at Horse Pens 40 near Steel, AL in 1971 and adding big band music veteran George Pruitt before doing performances with symphony orchestras in several states including a nine city tour with the Alabama Symphony, opening for Bill Cosby, Red Skelton, Barbara Mandrel, Jeff Foxworthy, George Lindsey, Ray Stevens and many more top stars.
Ticket information is available at https://www.jsu.edu/epic/canyonconcerts/. Kids 10 and under can attend the show for free, according to the event’s flyer. Proceeds benefit environmental education efforts at the Canyon Center, which offers a natural history library, exhibits, classrooms, outdoor amphitheater and trails for both education and adventure. For more information, call (256) 845-3548.
Also this Saturday is a free “Hike with a Naturalist” planned for 2 p.m. CST, hosted by and beginning at the JSU Field School. The hike of 1.5 miles is described as “easy with varying terrain” from the Little River Canyon Center on Alabama Highway 35 to Little River Falls.
Participants are advised to bring plenty of water and/or sports drink, snacks, hiking poles/staff (optional) and sturdy shoes (open toe shoes are not recommended). It is suggested to dress appropriately according to seasonal temperatures and the weather conditions. As with all outdoor events, if it's raining/stormy or very poor trail conditions, this event may be canceled. If the weather is questionable, please check with the Canyon Center at 256-845-3548 before leaving home. No pre-registration is required. Organizers ask that participants make every effort to arrive early or on time so that they do not hold up the group.
“As always, the Canyon Center and Shop are open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. til 4 p.m.,” Conroy said. “Let our friendly staff help you plan your next outdoor adventure. Remember our building and trails are pet friendly.”
Also this Saturday, from 2-4 p.m., the nearby DeSoto State Park continues its Serious Skills series of classes and workshops with a Cherokee Flower Printing Class.
Participants (ages 8 to adult, open to local residents, overnight guests of the DeSoto State Park Lodge and park visitors) can learn a simple technique, historically used by Cherokee women to decorate fabric by pounding with a rock or a hammer, transferring the natural dyes of a flower or leaf to fabric while retaining the design of the original material. The course is taught by interpretive naturalist, artist and wildcrafter Ila Hatter to make a beautiful and unique piece of fabric to take home. Participants can also bring their own fabric like t-shirts, handkerchiefs, scarfs, tea towel, pillowcases, etc. as long as it is 100% cotton.
The class will be held under a covered pavilion with the exact location disclosed at the time of registration. Email Brittney.Hughes@dcnr.alabama.gov to sign up or for more info. Class size is limited to 10 people and the cost is $10.
The classes are open to local residents, overnight guests of the DeSoto State Park Lodge and park visitors, but this particular class is intended for ages 8 to adult.
The Little River Canyon Center, open to the public since 2009, is a Jacksonville State University facility that adjoins the Little River Canyon National Preserve. A portion of it is leased to the National Park Service. The Canyon Center features a Grand Hall, HD movie theater, gift shop, natural history library, exhibits, classrooms, back deck, outdoor amphitheater and trails for both education and adventure. It is available to rent for meetings, social gatherings, corporate retreats and other special events.
Upcoming events at the Canyon Center include a Canyon Camp for kids on June 14-17 and July 12-15, a Daybreak Flatwater Paddle Trip on June 18, nature-based Storytime for children on June 21 and July 26, a Nature-Based Scavenger Hunt for Kids on July 9, another Hike with a Naturalist to Little Falls Trail on July 23, a Cane Chair Workshop on July 30, and their 9th Annual Canyon Half Marathon on Oct. 8 (early registration for which guarantees a race shirt and savings). Learn more about these events at https://www.jsu.edu/epic/canyoncenter/index.html.
DeSoto State Park is operated by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. It offers plenty to keep the whole family pleasantly entertained, including kayaking, fishing, swimming, hiking, biking, cycling, rappelling, bouldering, picnicking and wildflower expeditions. Included locally is the DeSoto Falls Picnic Area and Falls overlook, which have recently reopened with new improvements. There is an admission fee of $4 per vehicle at the picnic area.
Learn more at https://www.alapark.com/parks/desoto-state-park.
