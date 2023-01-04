Fort Payne bar's alcohol license briefly suspended

The Alabama Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Board briefly suspended The Stockade Pub and Eatery’s alcohol license on Wednesday, citing a failure to keep records and receipts on the premises. The business opened in August 2022 at 212 Gault Avenue North, the space previously remodeled and occupied by F.C. Weiss.
A sign posted on the front door of the business cited ABC regulation 20-x-2.03 (5), which spells out the penalties for failing to pay a fine to the ABC Board by cashier's or certified check or money order within seven days after a citation is received from an ABC licensing agent. When payment was not received within that timeframe, the ABC Board placed the sign on the bar and restaurant’s door Wednesday. Regulation 20-x-5-.11 calls for placing such a sign “in a conspicuous location in or on a front window or door… readily visible from outside the premises.”
An owner reached Wednesday evening claims the fine for the administrative violation was then paid, restoring The Stockade’s license to sell alcoholic beverages.
“Yes, we were fined and yes, [the ABC Board] did come back and post a sign on our door,” said co-owner Nikki Chadwick. “We are a new business that is still learning and growing. So this was just a bump in the road. We will be open regular hours Thursday through Saturday.”
The ABC regulations state, “When a licensee has been cited for a violation, the licensee may elect to waive a hearing before the Hearing Commission and/or the ABC Board and enter a plea of guilty to such violation. If a fine is imposed upon said guilty plea, the licensee shall remit the full amount thereof to the ABC Board... Failure to so remit said fine within the sevenday period shall subject the licensee to an automatic license suspension, commencing immediately without any appeal thereof, until such fine is paid to the Administrator and the licensee has received from the Administrator a letter of reinstatement of the license together with the license, itself.”
The ABC Board controls alcoholic beverages through distribution, licensing, and enforcement. The Board operates a chain of retail stores selling the majority of liquor purchased in Alabama and also licenses commercial firms ranging from restaurants and nightclubs to small stores selling beer for off-premise use. Applicants for a license are examined carefully to ensure the individuals involved are of solid moral character and will ensure the laws of Alabama and rules of the Board are obeyed. The proposed site for selling or dispensing of beverages is checked through neighborhood survey. After a license is issued, the ABC Board continuously inspects operations of licensees. The Board also conducts audits, collects taxes, and disburses revenue obtained from those taxes, and disburses revenues.
Separately, Section 13 of Fort Payne’s alcohol ordinance requires alcohol licensees to keep “full and complete records of all purchases, sales and deliveries of alcoholic beverages, from which records can be readily obtained information as to the correct amount of license tax due to the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.