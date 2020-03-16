COVID-19 Closures and Updates

• Monday afternoon, DeKalb County Schools and Fort Payne City Schools announced they would both close early at the end of the Monday and be closed until April 6.
• Cornerstone Christian Academy and Daycare will be closed Tuesday, March 17 through April 5.
• The DeKalb County Democratic Club is canceling all its events and office hours through the end of March in the interests of the health and safety of the people of DeKalb County. This includes Movie Night, Ribbon Cutting, Voter Registration, and Women’s History Month Concert. Plans for April will be announced here and also on the page, “DeKalb County Alabama Democratic Club.”
• Based on an order entered this evening from the Supreme Court of Alabama, all court hearings and trials with limited exceptions will be suspended until April 16. We will provide information soon on those cases within the exceptions that will proceed.
This applies to cases in all courts, including circuit, district, juvenile, probate, municipal and appellate.
• Absentee voting is encouraged during the election for March 31 due to the issues surrounding coronavirus. It is important for everyone to understand the only true method of controlling any virus is social distancing and self-isolation. For more information, visit sos.alabama.gov.
• This month’s Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-in has been canceled. The next event is still scheduled for April 18.
• Many people are asking how they can help the community right now. CASA of DeKalb provides food and other services to the elderly all year long. They accept non-perishable food items or monetary donations. They are located at the bottom of Beasons Gap at 2000 Watkins Avenue N.E. Fort Payne.
They have a food bin at the entrance of Bruce’s Foodland in Fort Payne. Food donations can be left there.
• A message from DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging: Due to the State of Emergency called by our Governor, we will be closing for MOST services while DeKalb County Schools are closed. We hope to restart all programs on April 6, 2020. Read below for more info on what services do not stop.
– No dance groups will meet this week. There will be no Tai Chi or Low Impact Exercise classes this week. We hope that everything will be able to restart the week 4/6/20.
– Prom will be moved to a different month.
– We expect Senior Centers and our Rural Public Transportation program to run normally Monday through Wednesday of this week. They will close Thursday (3/19/20) and not re-open until April 6.
– No groups will meet at the Council on Aging or Senior Centers between 3/19/20 and 4/5/20.
– Our SenioRx Prescription Assistance program will continue to work through the closing to ensure the clients receive their prescriptions. We will not see any clients in person, but will work over the phone with them as needed.
– We are working with another agency to provide food for transportation clients that do not have alternate transportation to grocery stores during our closing.
– Senior Center weekly meal clients will be provided food during the closing. On Tuesday, Managers will notify them and the volunteers that deliver meals of all the details regarding food during the closing.
– Participants of the monthly CSFP Food Boxes will pick their food up at their regular location, date, and time this month. The food will be brought to their car and placed in the trunk. Participants will not get out of their car or sign anything. They can show their ID through their car window.
Please understand that these decisions were made 3/14/20. Things could change.
We would like to thank you all for your patience and understanding as we try to keep all of our participants, volunteers, and staff safe. We would also like to thank all of our staff, volunteers, and partnering agencies for their help during the next few weeks.
• ATTENTION ALL DEKALB COUNTY RESIDENTS: Due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19, all residents are urged to make sure all household and commercial trash are bagged and sealed before it is placed into cans or dumpsters. This should always be done, but it is more important now than ever. Many of our city and county workers do not have the privilege to work from home. Please take this matter very seriously to ensure the safety of these employees.
• On behalf of the City of Henagar, we would like to assure our residents that the City is working to determine how best to serve you during this time while striving to keep our community safe and healthy. To limit possible exposure to sickness, we would like to remind those who need to pay bills or fines that online payment is available as well as credit card payment over the phone. We request that those paying by cash or check utilize the drop box at City Hall if possible. Residents are also encouraged to call City Hall to see whether any pertinent business can be handled over the phone before coming in. We will be sure to post any updates as we receive new information.
• The DeKalb County Alabama Animal Adoption Center will be closed to the public starting March 16 until further notice. Pictures of stray animals are posted on the cat room window to the right of the front door. If you are needing to reclaim your animal, please call 256-304-0474 with a complete description of the animal.
• The Community Egg Drop and Carnival at Mentone Community Church scheduled April 4 has been canceled.
• Many local churches have canceled Sunday, Wednesday and other services, along with events and other activities. Since there is not a complete list, check with your individual worship house or check their social media platforms. Many churches are currently live-streaming services on Facebook.
