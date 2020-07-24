Roger Ingle announces candidacy for Fort Payne City Council

“It is with great pleasure that I announce my candidacy for the 2020 Fort Payne City Council. As a 30-year city servant with the Fort Payne Parks and Recreation Department, I feel uniquely qualified to look at differing problems that face the City from many viewpoints. No one interacts with the public for that many years without dealing with and mediating a plethora of conflicting ideas. It is this experience that gives me the insight to take on the responsibility of being part of a team that solves and resolves these important problems.”
As a Fort Payne High School graduate, Ingle has had the pleasure to continue his relationship with the school system through the Recreation Department position.
“Working with administrators and coaches to coordinate City and school programs and facilities has forged great personal and working relationships with our school system. It has been an honor to serve our Fort Payne High School sports teams as public address announcer and radio voice for over 35 years. Yes, I have the connection that leads to a successful City/School partnership. I understand their needs as well as the City’s responsibilities.”
The city is facing numerous challenges that the new city council will have to make important decisions on, he said.
“Fort Payne, like our entire Nation, is struggling to manage our response to the Covid-19 virus. Decisions on what preventative measures to take as a city when lives are at stake are not easy. Opinions are wide and varied. This may be a long term problem for all of us. The City is still facing some of the same problems that we were facing four years ago. Some like the old Mapco station on the corner of 5th Street and Gault have been taken care of. The future of the old DeKalb General Hospital is being addressed. The recent floods across the City, especially the Hwy. 35 south corridor, have exposed to a greater degree our need for major infrastructure improvements. We as a City must press our State government to maintain Gault Avenue in a timelier manner. This street is responsible for our image to many travelers. We must hold the State accountable.”
Ingle said another area that must be reemphasized is the recruitment of new businesses and restaurants. Surrounding cities similar to our size have been experiencing a boom in new shopping and entertainment venues. Where in the past we were the envy of these cities, we have now fallen behind. We must take a progressive stance if our City’s future is to be bright and a haven for our citizens!
Last but not least, he said, we must be a united city whose only goal is to make Fort Payne the best possible place for all of us to call home. In the past Fort Payne was branded “The Friendly City”.
“Let’s make our actions speak louder than words! I hope each of you will judge me on my experiences and hopes for the future and vote Roger E. Ingle for City Council.”
