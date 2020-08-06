Heitt announces campaign for Geraldine Town Council

Sherrie Hiett would like to announce her candidacy for Geraldine's Town Council.
"Hey, everybody! It's me ... Sherrie Hiett! Proud graduate of Geraldine's class of 1994!"
Sherrie is the Executive Director for Family Services of North Alabama, which works to serve victims/survivors of sexual assault, youth who are contemplating suicide, parents who have lost custody of their children, victims/survivors of human trafficking, and students who are being potentially groomed by predators online. FSNA works to serve the underserved and to ensure everyone knows about and receives the services they so desperately need and deserve.
"I have experience in working for and with those who are in great need of help, as well as writing grants, which would be beneficial in bringing more resources to Geraldine. In my two years as Executive Director, I have brought in close to a million dollars to the agency ... and I intend to do the same for Geraldine.
Geraldine is extremely close to my heart, as me, my parents, and all three siblings graduated from Geraldine High School. I grew up here ... played every sport possible, attended every event growing up, and practically lived at Geraldine First United Methodist Church, where my mother still leads the music. I've lived as far away as New York and Mobile and as close as Boaz, but there's just no place like home.
• Working with and for the people.
• Bringing unity where there is division.
• Listening to those who feel they've never been heard.
• Growing and building while leaving no one behind.
This is what I do in my personal life, what I do in my job, and what I intend to do for the Town of Geraldine.
Please consider me on August 25th as you vote for those to represent Geraldine. It would be an absolute honor to serve the place I Love and call 'Home.'"
