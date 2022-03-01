During the Fort Payne Board of Education meeting on Feb. 24, Superintendent Brian Jett congratulated Jordan Binkley and Laurel Shugart on their selection for the Alabama winners for the National Center for Women and Information Technology (NCWIT).
“The National Center for Woman and Information Technology is the farthest-reaching network of change leaders focused on by advancing innovation by correcting underrepresentation in computing,” a quote from the NCWIT official website.
Binkley and Shugart were chosen based off their aptitude and aspirations in technology and computing. They were given the Award for Aspirations by the NCWIT, which honors female high school students on their achievements.
The NCWIT also selected Binkley and Shugart based on their experiences in technology, computing, leadership experience, their fierce abilities to conquer obstacles, and their plans for continuing their education after high school.
“Congratulations to both of these young ladies,” Jett said.
The board also made the following personnel changes:
•Resignations:
-Tashala Hill, part-time system-wide Special Education aide, effective February 18, 2022.
•Transfers
-Cassandra Hester, from full-time Bus Driver to half-time Bus Driver, effective February 22, 2022.
•Recommendations
-Jacob Brown, as the Fort Payne High School Girls Soccer Faculty Representative, effective January 28, 2022
-Thomas Wallace, as half-time Bus Driver withing the Fort Payne City School system, effective February 22, 2022, and non-renew his contract on May 26, 2022 as submitted
-James David McCarrell, as full-times Bus Driver withing the Fort Payne City School system, effective February 22, 2022, and non-renew his contract on May 26, 2022
-Melissa Shankles, as a System-wide Custodian within the Fort Payne City School System effective March 1, 2022, and non-renew her contract on June 30, 2022.
-Jamie Bowman as Instructional Aide at Little Ridge Intermediate School, effective March 1, 2022 and non-renew his contract on May 27, 2022
-William Thomas as System-wide part-time SPE Aide, effective February 22. 2022 and non-renew his contract on May 26, 2022
•The board also approved:
- additions to the list of substitutes for CNP and Teacher
-approved out of state travel for Patrick Barnes, FPHS principle, and athletic director
•FPHS- Winter guard, April 2-3, 2022
•SAPA Champions- Chattanooga, TN
-approved the Fort Payne City Schools 2022-2023 Academic School Calendar
-approved the January 2022 financial statements and bank reconciliations reports
The next Fort Payne Education Board meeting is scheduled for March 24, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the Central Office.
