Local student engages in scholars program

Taneisha Huff, of Fort Payne, was one of the 32 rising high school seniors who participated in the third annual Huntingdon College Economic and Community Development Scholars Program June 25-27. Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce offered Fort Payne High School rising seniors an opportunity to participate in this program, and Taneisha was chosen to represent Fort Payne.
Planned in partnership with and sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama, the Economic Development Association of Alabama, and the Alabama Department of Commerce, ECDS introduced young citizens who are poised to begin their professional journeys to the importance of economic and community development.
The students met with professionals seasoned in the processes of economic and community development, and participated in a two-day economic development simulation. Participants “graduated” from the program wearing hard hats for ground-breaking and ribbon-cutting simulations. “We had an incredibly impressive collection of high school students on our campus,” said Huntingdon Senior Vice President Anthony Leigh, an architect of the program. “These students are difference makers in their schools and their communities. I am confident they have returned to their communities enlightened about what economic and community developers do, and we hope that knowledge has given them an appreciation for the work of growing and bettering their community and our state.”
“Taneisha Huff represented Fort Payne well in Montgomery,” said Executive Director of the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Jennifer McCurdy. “She is an outstanding student and it was an honor for the chamber to provide her with this opportunity.”
“We are excited to watch Taneisha as she completes her senior year, and know she will go on to do wonderful things with her leadership skills,” McCurdy said.
To learn more about the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce visit www.fortpaynechamber.com and be sure to follow them on Facebook.
