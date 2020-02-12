Wootten announces bid for reelection

I am a lifelong Republican who believes in being fiscally responsible with the taxpayers money.
During my time in office I have a history of implementing cost savings programs and bringing extra funding to my district through State and Federal grants.
With record low unemployment and continued industrial growth DeKalb County has a bright future.
If re-elected I will continue to promote economic development and fiscal responsibility.
